    Galaxy S20 Is The Next Flagship Phone From Samsung

    It looks like Samsung might opt for a different nomenclature for its upcoming S series flagship smartphones. It was believed that the company's upcoming flagship phones will fall under the S11 series of smartphones. However, the latest leak suggests that these phones might be called the Galaxy S20.

    Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, And Galaxy S20 Ultra

    The company is likely to continue offering three different versions with slight specs change. The Galaxy S10e will be replaced by the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S10's successor will be the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S10+'s place will be taken over by the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

    The Galaxy S20 will be the most affordable of the lot and is likely to skim on most of the features compared to two other models. It will be an affordable flagship and is likely to be priced around $700 to compete against affordable flagships from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Realme.

    The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the advanced phones from the company, flaunting the top-notch in terms of camera, display, and design.

    These two models will most likely mimic each other in terms of design. And the only difference between these two phones will be with respect to screen size and battery capacity. As per the leaks, the Galaxy S20+ and the S20 Ultra will bear a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a dedicated telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

    All three Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will be powered by the Exynos 990 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. All three phones will also be based on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top. These devices are likely to hit the floor by late February and will launch in India by early March 2020.

    Source

    Read More About: samsung galaxy news smartphones

