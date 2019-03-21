Apple introduces AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for Rs 18,900 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple brings a new generation of the AirPods.

Apple has finally unveiled the second iteration of its popular AirPods truly wireless headphones. The new version comes with enhanced battery life, smart Siri integration, and an optical wireless charging case.

Design-wise, the AirPods 2 is similar to the first generation AirPods. However, the new version comes with H1 chip which is specifically designed for headphones, which makes the battery efficient and gives 50% more hands-free talk time.

Moreover, the new headphones also have the "Hey Siri" functionality. users will be able to use the voice assistant to make calls, switch songs, and more. Users won't require pulling out their iPhones to complete several tasks.

The AirPods 2 come with a charging case, however, the company is also shipping a new Wireless Charging Case for the earphones, using Qi-compatible charging mats to power the case. The new case will also be compatible with the first-generation AirPods.

The AirPods 2 will with the standard case is priced at Rs 14,900. While the ones with wireless charging case will cost Rs 18,900. The company will also be selling the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

Besides, Apple also announced the updated version of the iMac 4K and the iMac 5K. The new Apple iMac 4K sports a 21.5-inch 4k Retina display with 4096×2304 pixel resolution, priced at Rs 1,19,900. It is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core-i5 Hexa-core processor with AMD Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPU.