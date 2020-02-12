Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Launched: Everything You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Launch

Samsung has released the new foldable smartphone in three variants, namely Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold, which would be available in select countries only. Samsung has launched a special Tom Browne edition as well. The company touts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be the first in the world to pack a punch-hole camera cutout.

Galaxy Z Flip Features

Going into the features, the Galaxy Z Flip can be operated in different modes. It can be fully shut and operated on the cover display; it can be opened to reveal a full-length 6.7-inch display, like the usual smartphone; and it can also be operated in Flex mode, like a laptop.

When the foldable phone is shut, the cover display allows the user to work on a couple of key functions. This includes clicking selfies, checking notifications, answering or rejecting a call. When fully unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip functions just like the usual smartphone like taking pictures, scrolling through the feed, and more.

The Flex Mode, which Samsung describes as a desktop-like feature, is believed to be the new way for viewing and interaction. For instance, users can watch a video on YouTube and comment about it at the same time. The video would play in the upper part of the flexed phone, while users could comment using the keyboard below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will run Android 10 and packs an 8GB RAM with a 256B internal storage. On the battery side, there's a 3,300mAh dual battery with fast charging and wireless PowerShare network support.

Some of the other details about the new foldable phone include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display and a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Camera details include a front-facing 10MP selfie camera. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The hinge is an important part of a foldable phone. Samsung says that the hinge is designed to ensure a smooth experience for users to fold and unfold the device. The company also noted that it can be folded and unfolded over 200,000 times, thanks to the ultra-thin glass.

Galaxy Z Flip Price, Availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy Z Flip from $1,380 (approx. Rs. 98,500). The sale will begin on February 14 and will be available in limited shipments.