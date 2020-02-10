Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Commercial Airs Before Official Announcement News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Over the past couple of weeks, leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip surfaced online, including a hands-on video. Interestingly, Samsung had revealed the whole phone, instead of just a teaser - even before making an official announcement about it. The Galaxy Z Flip's ad was screened at this year's Academy Awards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Commercial

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was expected to be announced with the new Galaxy S20 with three variants. So far, it's rumored that the new foldable phone is to pack a glass screen. The new advertisement showcases the phone at a 90-degree angle, without any support. It reveals that this is a new way for video chatting.

The commercial also reveals the first good look at the device when folded up. From the looks of it, the phone doesn't appear to fold completely flat. As a comparison, the Motorola Razr, with a similar flip fold has already been reported of hinges that creak. But the Moto Razr folds completely flat, which is the nearest competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip.

"You may notice a small crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen," says a small print spotted on the ad. This, in turn, means that just like the predecessor Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip will also have a crease.

The commercial also displays the outside screen, which looks quite small, but colorful. When folded, the screen shows a caller ID and even has touchscreen sliders to accept or reject the call. Samsung will be rolling out the new smartphone in purple and black color variants.

The South Korean tech giant has always released showcased its devices at the Academy Awards. This includes product placement and celebrity selfies at the Oscars. Moreover, the company itself leaked the Galaxy S20 a few days ago. We'll know more at the upcoming Samsung February 11 Unpacked event keynote.

