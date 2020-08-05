Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Unveiled With Active Noise Cancellation; Worthy Upgrade? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has been developing quality wireless earbuds for the past couple of years now. While they lack on the innovation front, they still make for a good choice in the much crowded TWS earphones market. Well, the company has added yet another feather in the list in the form of the Galaxy Buds Live. Priced at $175, let's see what these new earbuds Have to offer.

Previously leaked as the Galaxy Bean, the earbuds thankfully didn't settle for that moniker. Besides, the most noticeable upgrade that the Galaxy Buds Live bring is the Active Noise Canceling feature. That's something you only see on top-tier products like the Sony WF-1000XM3 or the AirPods Pro. This could be a welcomed change, as not a lot of users would be willing to shell out more than $200 for a pair of wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds Live incorporates a 12mm speaker which are bigger than the ones fitted on its predecessor. The speaker is aided by a bass duct to amplify the low-end sound. Moreover, the setup includes three microphones which also double as the phones mic, only when connected to the Galaxy Note 20. The Buds are also IPX2 certified for water resistance and are bundled with removable tips with different sizes.

The Galaxy Buds Live claim to provide a battery backup of up to 8 hours on a single charge, which might drop with ANC in use. The charging cradle will add another 21 hours of charge to the buds. Besides, 5 minutes of charging will let users play their favourite tunes for 1 hour. The Buds Live are available through the company's official website.

By the looks of it, the new Galaxy Buds Live seems like a good upgrade over its precursor. Introduction of the ANC feature in a low budget makes it a top contender in its price segment.

