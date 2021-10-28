Just In
- 16 min ago Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Selling With Rs. 5,000 Discount In India; Where To Buy?
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3 GT, POCO M3, POCO C31 And More
- 2 hrs ago Poco M4 Pro 5G Confirmed To Launch On November 9; Expected Features, India Launch Details
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Selling At Rs. 30,999 During Mi Diwali Sale; Here's How To Grab The Deal
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Lobo And Ravi In Danger Zone
- Sports Will Hardik Pandya bowl in T20 WC 2021 or not? Team think tank gives this update!
- News Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others, get bail in drugs on cruise case
- Automobiles Piaggio Opens EV Three Wheeler Experience Centre in Mumbai
- Education NEET UG Result 2021 Update: NEET UG 2021 Score Cards To Be Out Soon As SC Clears Deck To Release NEET Results
- Finance Indian Gold Rates Dropped By Rs. 80, On Oct 28, Price Fallen Two Days In A Row
- Lifestyle Diwali 2021: Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, And Saiee M Manjrekar Give Us Modern-Ethnic Outfit Ideas
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Now Available For Rs. 6,990: Worth The Asking Price?
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has reached its final leg, where the e-commerce company will finally end the sale on November 2nd. As a part of the closing ceremony, the e-commerce platform has unveiled a few more deals, where, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just Rs. 6,990 in India.
Do note that, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is currently the flagship TWS from the company, which goes head-to-head with the Apple AirPods Pro while costing less. So, does it make sense to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro in late 2021?
Looks A Lot Different from Apple AirPods
In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has taken a completely different approach when compared to the Apple AirPods Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sits inside your head, and there is no stem like the one on the Apple AirPods. Besides, they also come in multiple color options.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is also an IPX7 rater for water-resistant, which makes them sweatproof. On top of that, they also support Dolby HeadTracking technology, and these are some of the few TWS to do the same.
On a single charge, the buds can last up to four and a half hours to five hours that too with ANC turned on. Coming to the charging capability, the headphone supports both fast wired (USB Type-C) and Qi wireless charging. If you have a Samsung smartphone with reverse wireless charging, these can be charged using the same.
Go For It If You Have A Samsung Smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers a lot of premium features like one-touch pairing and auto-switch between devices. However, all these features work best when you pair the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with a Samsung smartphone or tablet. You could also get some of these features on other Android smartphones. However, only Samsung smartphones can unlock the full feature set.
Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is listed for Rs. 8,990 with instant Rs. 2,000 discount for ICICI and KOTAK cards. Hence, if you were looking to get premium earbuds from a known brand, then at Rs. 6,990, these are definitely worth it.
Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Here
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,375
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
28,077
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127