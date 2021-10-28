Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Now Available For Rs. 6,990: Worth The Asking Price? News oi-Vivek

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has reached its final leg, where the e-commerce company will finally end the sale on November 2nd. As a part of the closing ceremony, the e-commerce platform has unveiled a few more deals, where, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just Rs. 6,990 in India.

Do note that, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is currently the flagship TWS from the company, which goes head-to-head with the Apple AirPods Pro while costing less. So, does it make sense to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro in late 2021?

Looks A Lot Different from Apple AirPods

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has taken a completely different approach when compared to the Apple AirPods Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sits inside your head, and there is no stem like the one on the Apple AirPods. Besides, they also come in multiple color options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is also an IPX7 rater for water-resistant, which makes them sweatproof. On top of that, they also support Dolby HeadTracking technology, and these are some of the few TWS to do the same.

On a single charge, the buds can last up to four and a half hours to five hours that too with ANC turned on. Coming to the charging capability, the headphone supports both fast wired (USB Type-C) and Qi wireless charging. If you have a Samsung smartphone with reverse wireless charging, these can be charged using the same.

Go For It If You Have A Samsung Smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers a lot of premium features like one-touch pairing and auto-switch between devices. However, all these features work best when you pair the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with a Samsung smartphone or tablet. You could also get some of these features on other Android smartphones. However, only Samsung smartphones can unlock the full feature set.

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is listed for Rs. 8,990 with instant Rs. 2,000 discount for ICICI and KOTAK cards. Hence, if you were looking to get premium earbuds from a known brand, then at Rs. 6,990, these are definitely worth it.

