Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Renders Leak Revealing Possible Design

Since the past couple of years, Samsung has been following the tradition of taking the wraps off a new pair of TWS earbuds alongside its flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S series. Notably, the Galaxy Buds was unveiled with the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Buds+ went official alongside the Galaxy S20 series. Now, it looks like the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will be accompanied by thr Galaxy Buds Pro.

While we are yet to know when exactly this new pair of TWS earbuds will see the light of the day, the popular tipster Evan Blass has revealed the first look of the upcoming pair of TWS earphones. These leaked images spotted on Voice show the earbuds and the charging case in violet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Renders Leak

From the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, it looks like the earbuds will be slightly different from that of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+. The upcoming model still appears to have silicone tips Nd the body of the earbuds seems to be more rounded. We can clearly see the microphone at the top and a grille at the bottom of each of these earbuds.

Reportedly, the new pair of earbuds might arrive with active noise cancellation with the grille capable of housing more microphones. From the renders, it looks like Samsung has ditched the pill-shaped case seen in the previous models in favor of a bean-shaped case as in the Galaxy Buds Live. There appears to be an LED indicator at the front of the case that might light up while charging. Also, it is believed to feature wireless charging and a USB Type-C port.

New Earbuds Spotted At FCC

As per. FCC listing, the upcoming pair of Samsung earbuds appears to have improved battery life as compared to the Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds are claimed to have 500mAh battery, which is larger than the 270mAh battery powering the Galaxy Buds+ case. This points out that the upcoming earbuds can be used relatively longer.

Word is that the Galaxy S21 series could see light of the day relatively earlier than its schedule. It is believed that these new smartphones could arrive in January 2021. However, we need to wait for further details regarding the same.

