Samsung Galaxy S21 Likely To Arrive In January 2021 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently introduced its Galaxy S20 FE in India. Now, it seems the company has another flagship model in its store. The South Korean tech giant is now planning to bring the successor to the S20 series which made its debut earlier this year. As per a report via Sammobile, the company has already started production of the upcoming Galaxy S21. The launch is said to take place in January 2021. Going by the current situation, the company might host a virtual event again for the upcoming launch.

Coming to the features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 recently surfaced on the 3C certification site, revealing few details. As per the listing, the phone has a model number of SM-G9910. Besides, the phone is listed with 25W charging technology. However, there are no battery capacity details in the listing. We can expect a bigger battery from the Galaxy S21. Also, various leaks of the handset have been floating around for quite some time.

Previously, tipster Ice Universe revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature an under-display selfie camera and another report claimed that Samsung might provide prototype cameras on the Galaxy S21. Further, the Galaxy S21 is said to pack the Exynos 2100 chipset. Other details are expected to include a 108MP Penta-camera setup and a 144Hz display. The S21 series might also come with multiple variants, including Plus and Ultra models like its predecessor.

So far we have this much details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, we can expect more information in the coming days. On the other hand, the company has recently announced a 256GB storage model for its Galaxy S20 FE in India. The 256GB variant costs at Rs. 53,999, while the 128GB variant retails for Rs. 49,999. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Galaxy S20 FE will be only available in the Cloud Navy color option.

