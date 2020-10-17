Just In
- 2 hrs ago PlayStation 5 India Priced Revealed; Goes Head-To-Head With Xbox Series X
-
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Up To 80% Offers On Cameras And Accessories
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi To Begin Shipping Mi 10T, 10T Pro In India Starting November 3
- 3 hrs ago Someone Overclocked Ryzen 9 5950X To 6GHz, That Too On A Mac
Don't Miss
- News Security forces arrest terrorist associate in J&K
- Movies Varun Tej To Organise Destination Wedding For Sister Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya In December?
- Finance 3 Stocks Under Rs 100 On Recommendations Right Now
- Sports IPL 2020: Know more about RCB debutant Shahbaz Ahmed
- Lifestyle Cornstarch: Possible Health Benefits, Downsides And Uses
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split-Seat Drum Brake Variant Launched In India: Priced At Rs 73,274
- Education CUCET Result 2020: How To Check CUCET Result 2020 Score Card
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Odisha In October
Samsung Galaxy S21 Likely To Arrive In January 2021
Samsung recently introduced its Galaxy S20 FE in India. Now, it seems the company has another flagship model in its store. The South Korean tech giant is now planning to bring the successor to the S20 series which made its debut earlier this year. As per a report via Sammobile, the company has already started production of the upcoming Galaxy S21. The launch is said to take place in January 2021. Going by the current situation, the company might host a virtual event again for the upcoming launch.
Coming to the features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 recently surfaced on the 3C certification site, revealing few details. As per the listing, the phone has a model number of SM-G9910. Besides, the phone is listed with 25W charging technology. However, there are no battery capacity details in the listing. We can expect a bigger battery from the Galaxy S21. Also, various leaks of the handset have been floating around for quite some time.
Previously, tipster Ice Universe revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature an under-display selfie camera and another report claimed that Samsung might provide prototype cameras on the Galaxy S21. Further, the Galaxy S21 is said to pack the Exynos 2100 chipset. Other details are expected to include a 108MP Penta-camera setup and a 144Hz display. The S21 series might also come with multiple variants, including Plus and Ultra models like its predecessor.
So far we have this much details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, we can expect more information in the coming days. On the other hand, the company has recently announced a 256GB storage model for its Galaxy S20 FE in India. The 256GB variant costs at Rs. 53,999, while the 128GB variant retails for Rs. 49,999. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Galaxy S20 FE will be only available in the Cloud Navy color option.
-
34,990
-
24,999
-
64,999
-
47,777
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,695
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
21,990
-
47,999
-
10,497
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,990
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
37,999
-
12,500
-
10,850
-
19,550
-
21,999
-
15,490
-
3,500
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
18,999
-
24,030