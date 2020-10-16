Samsung Galaxy S21 Bags 3C Certification: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung revived its flagship S20 series earlier this year by launching three different models. Later, the brand added the Galaxy S20 FE to this premium smartphone series. Now, the company is gearing up to bring the successor to this series in the form of Galaxy S21. Several leaks have tipped the features of the upcoming Galaxy S21 variants. The standard model has now visited 3C mobile authentication website where one of its key features have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Spotted At 3C Certification Website

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has stopped by the 3C mobile authentication website with the SM-G9910 model number. As per the website, the upcoming flagship smartphone will come with 25W fast charging support. The battery capacity isn't revealed by the database. However, looking at the modern trend we can expect a 4,000 mAh or bigger unit.

It is also worth noting that other brands have been offering faster-charging speeds. Take for instance the latest OnePlus 8T smartphone. It comes with a 65W fast charging tech. And Samsung's Galaxy S series has always been the premium of the lot, so, more than 25W charging speeds would have sweetened t deal.

The Galaxy S21's 3C listing also suggests that the handset will come with 5G network support. The processor and other hardware details such as camera and display are not revealed by the 3C database. Previous leaks have also shared limited information on the hardware of the upcoming Galaxy S20 series.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to arrive with the in-house Exynos 2100 chipset. This processor is yet to go official and is likely to debut with the aforementioned handset itself. Additionally, the rumour mill has also tipped t Galaxy S20 Ultra to be in the works.

The handset has been leaked with a 108MP penta-camera setup and a 144Hz display. Since all the Galaxy S21 models are relatively new in the leaks factory, we might have to wait for a while for all the features to surface online.

Best Mobiles in India