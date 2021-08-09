Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Come this Wednesday, Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the Samsung Galax Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2. Since the past few months, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding these products shedding light on what we can expect from them. Now, a listing shares the pricing of the Galaxy Buds2.

A listing on Amazon France via Twitter-based tipster shows the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. It sheds light on the key specifications, features, renders and alleged pricing of the upcoming pair of Ted earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Price Leak

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is said to be priced at 149.99 euros (approx. Rs. 13,000) including VAT. It is listed in three color options including black, white and green. From the listing, we can see that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have a minimalist and ergonomic design. It appears to measure 50 x 50 x 28 mm in dimensions and weigh around 51.5 grams. The other aspects include active noise reduction and surround sound features.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds2 promises to offer up to 29 hours of battery life on a single charge. Also, its charging case will carry support for wireless charging. This pair of earbuds will be compatible with smartphones and tablets running Android 7.0 and above with 1.5 GB of RAM or iOS 10 and above devices. The listing goes on to state that there will be 2 years manufacturer's warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Specifications

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will be unveiled on August 11, the leak reveals what we can expect from it in terms of specifications. Going by the same, each earbud will feature a 61mAh battery. Also, the charging case will get power from a 472mAh battery. With ANC on, this pair of earbuds will provide up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case. Without ANC, it can last for up to 28 hours with the charging case.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is tipped to be equipped with a pair of 11mm drivers, consisting of an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. The other aspects that are speculated include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, ambient sound/ANC, three microphones, and an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

