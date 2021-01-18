Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra To Get S Pen Pro Later This Year News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been long rumored to bring the S Pen support to the Galaxy S series, especially the Ultra variant and discontinue the Note series models. While there is no official confirmation regarding the Note series models for now, the company unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra with support for the S Pen.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's S Pen that costs nearly $40 is not bundled in the device's retail box. Also, it does not have the same features that of the yesteryear models - Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung claims that a bigger stylus called S Pen Pro bundled with more features will be launched for the latest flagship smartphone sometime later this year.

S Pen Pro Details Emerge

Notably, the upcoming S Pen Pro is believed to be much bigger than the regular S Pen that was launched for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It appears to look just like the Apple Pencil in black. Some claim that it is just the S Pen that we saw in the Galaxy Tab S7 in black though it doesn't seem to be the case.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's S Pen doesn't have Bluetooth support and doesn't support air gestures but the advanced S Pen Pro will have all these capabilities. The company claims that you can use the S Pen with the other devices from the brand.

With this, you might come to a misconception that you can enjoy the Bluetooth and air gestures feature of the upcoming S Pen on the Galaxy Note 20 on using that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Well, you won't be able to enjoy all these features but only some basic capabilities as the regular one.

If you want to use the additional features and capabilities that the company will bundle with the advanced S Pen Pro, then you need to wait for the same to be unveiled later this year. While Samsung has confirmed that the accessory will be launched later, there is no word regarding when it will be announced and what will be its pricing. Moreover, the stylus will also not have a special phone case for users to store it as its size remains unknown.

