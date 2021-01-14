Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched With Enhanced Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Announced

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the premium smartphone of the series has now hit the market in a Phantom Black color option. Apart from the camera upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra brings in an enhanced display for the Ultra model. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 1440p+ resolution and an Adaptive Refresh Rate.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flaunts a 108MP wide-angle primary sensor followed by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there are two telephoto sensors of 10MP with 10x zoom and another 10MP shooter with 3x zoom. Lastly, Samsung has also included a Laser AF sensor to complete the rear camera module. There is a 40MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in two models featuring either Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will run One UI 3, which was a newly introduced OS based on Android 11. A 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support fuels the smartphone. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now supports the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S21 And Galaxy S21+ Launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ are the other two models that were launched alongside. The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, while the Plus model features a 6.7-inch screen. Both smartphones feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP telephoto lens and two 12MP sensors for ultra-wide-angle and wide-angle shots.

The phones also include a 10MP selfie camera. Plus, both the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ can shoot 8K videos. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Plus model will either run Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Additionally, the 5G smartphones feature an IP68 rating for protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a 4,000 mAh battery while the Plus model gets a 4,800 mAh battery. The phones can be charged wirelessly via the PowerShare feature. Samsung has also introduced the Samsung Knox Vault that enhances the security of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Price, Availablity

The Samsung Galaxy S21 base model will start from USD 799 (around Rs. 58,410) and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ will start from USD 999 (around Rs. 73,000). On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will 1,199 (around Rs. 87,656). All three models will begin shipping on January 29. Additionally, Samsung announced the Samsung S Pen and the S Pen Pro, which will be exclusive at the Samsung stores.