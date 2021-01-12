CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 With Integrated 5G Modem Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung took to the stage at the virtual CES 2021 event to unveil the Exynos 2100, its first flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Notably, this is the second chip to be built on the 5nm EUV process and the first one from the South Korean tech giant.

Exynos 2100 SoC Performance

The new Exynos 2100 processor adopts the new high-performance Cortex-X1 core from ARM running up to 2.9GHz. Along with this, there are three A78 cores and four A55 cores that are power efficient. Eventually, this chip is claimed to deliver 30% faster multi-core performance than its predecessor, Exynos 900.

This advantage is possible due to the more advanced process that delivers 10% improved performance at the same power level and 20% improvement at lower power consumption. Notably, Samsung has implemented a multi-IP governor that optimizes the power usage of the CPU, GPU and other components of the chipset.

Exynos 2100 chipset is accompanied by the new Mali-G78 GPU with 14 cores. It is touted to deliver a performance boost of up to 40%. This is possible with the use of a new architecture that helps it reach 26 TOPS, which is the same that Qualcomm claims for the Snapdragon SoC. This new design is claimed to double the power efficiency of the chip as compared to its predecessors.

Support For Up To 200MP Sensors

The Exynos 2100 SoC uses a new Image Signal Processor (ISP) that is claimed to support up to 200MP camera sensors. It is said to support up to six individual sensors and process data from four sensors simultaneously. In contrast, the Snapdragon 888 SoC manages only three sensors at a given time.

The Multi-Camera and Frame Processor (MCFP) fuses image data from several camera sensors for better quality zoom and ultra-wide shots. It is used to analyze the scene, detect faces and objects and pick the optimal settings.

Integrated 5G Modem

Notably, the Exynos 2100 is the first flagship Exynos SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The Exynos 980 and Exynos 1080 do have integrated modems, but they are upper mid-range parts. The latest 5G modem can achieve 7.35Gbps and 5.1Gbps downlink speeds on a mmWave network and sub-6 network respectively.

