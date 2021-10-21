Just In
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition Go Official
Samsung has collaborated with Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsuné to launch two special edition gadgets. Well, the company has launched the Maison Kitsuné Edition variants of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Both these accessories come with the Fox logo of the lifestyle brand and significant aesthetics on the watch straps, watch faces, earbuds and their case.
Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition models will come in a Moonrock Beige color variant. The South Korean tech giant claimed that this color option has been created specifically for the partnership with the lifestyle brand.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition comes with straps in Moonrock Beige color with a Fox-shaped cutout as well as engravings that will catch the attention. Also, there will be an extra custom Stardust Gray strap with Maison Kitsuné branding. The special edition variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 features a holistic suite of health and wellness features and the user interface of One UI.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is priced at $264.99 (approx. Rs. 19,800). As of now, the company has not revealed when the special edition model will be launched in India.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition
When it comes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition, the accessory features a sleek Stardust Gray leather case and it houses the earbuds in the Moonrock Beige color. There is a Fox head branding on the right earbud while the tail is seen on the left earbud. Also, the case features the Fox-shaped branding.
Besides the new design, Samsung has joined hands with Kitsuné Musique, the music label of the brand to create a playlist for the partnership. It lets users install an exclusive Maison Kitsuné theme on their phone by tagging an NFC card bundled in the box.
Similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Special Edition model, there is no word regarding when the Galaxy Buds 2 Special edition model will be released. However, it has been launched for $209.99 (approx. Rs. 15,700).
