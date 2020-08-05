ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 3 With IP68 Water Resistance And GPS

    By
    |

    Samsung has finally announced the launch of its new smartwatch called Galaxy Watch 3 on Wednesday. The newly launched watch comes in two different sizes, such as 41mm and 45mm. The Galaxy Watch 3 is built up with stainless steel and titanium. It will be available two variants, such as Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

    Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 3 With IP68 Water Resistance And GPS

     

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Price And Colours

    The smartwatch will be available in the selected markets from tomorrow (August 6th, 2020). It features three color variants- Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver. The 41mm watch comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, whereas 45mm variant features Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colour.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Specification And Features

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED and a 1.4-inch display. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass DX. Under the hood, the smartwatch is equipped with dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU along with 1GB RAM and 8GB of inhouse storage.

    The smartwatch comes with 247mAh and 340 mAh battery. It has IP68 water resistance and eSIM support. On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The Galaxy Watch 3 features Blood oxygen (SpO2), which allows you to track and measure the oxygen. It also has the Samsung Health Monitor app, and it offers support for ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

    In addition, it has a Trip Detection feature, women health tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, running coach, and fall detection. Furthermore, it has Bixby Voice assistance and gesture controls. The smartwatch also includes several sensors, such as accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer, ambient light sensor, PPG sensor, ECG, and SpO2 sensor. Talking about the design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a physical rotating bezel and two buttons on the right side.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X