Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 3 With IP68 Water Resistance And GPS
Samsung has finally announced the launch of its new smartwatch called Galaxy Watch 3 on Wednesday. The newly launched watch comes in two different sizes, such as 41mm and 45mm. The Galaxy Watch 3 is built up with stainless steel and titanium. It will be available two variants, such as Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Price And Colours
The smartwatch will be available in the selected markets from tomorrow (August 6th, 2020). It features three color variants- Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver. The 41mm watch comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, whereas 45mm variant features Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colour.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Specification And Features
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED and a 1.4-inch display. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass DX. Under the hood, the smartwatch is equipped with dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU along with 1GB RAM and 8GB of inhouse storage.
The smartwatch comes with 247mAh and 340 mAh battery. It has IP68 water resistance and eSIM support. On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The Galaxy Watch 3 features Blood oxygen (SpO2), which allows you to track and measure the oxygen. It also has the Samsung Health Monitor app, and it offers support for ECG and blood pressure monitoring.
In addition, it has a Trip Detection feature, women health tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, running coach, and fall detection. Furthermore, it has Bixby Voice assistance and gesture controls. The smartwatch also includes several sensors, such as accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer, ambient light sensor, PPG sensor, ECG, and SpO2 sensor. Talking about the design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a physical rotating bezel and two buttons on the right side.
