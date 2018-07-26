Samsung launches Gear IconX wireless earbuds in India at Rs. 13,990

Samsung announced the launch of all new Gear IconX in India on Thursday.

According to the company the earbuds are designed around the human ear to ensure a comfortable yet secure fit to last through the most intense activity.

"These lightweight and comfortable earbuds are an ideal music companion for consumers, could be a dancer, painter, chef and anyone else, who needs a tangle-free movement of their hands, while he/she is working. It also has special features for the fitness enthusiasts," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.

"A lot of consumer insights have been incorporated in terms of design aesthetics, comfort, and usability of these earbuds. For example, a touchpad eliminates the need for keys or press buttons that are uncomfortable and irritating for the users," he added.

The Gear IconX comes with standalone music playback and 4GB of inbuilt storage.

It also has an equalizer feature which allows users to quickly and easily adjust the audio frequency to optimal levels by choosing from five finely-tuned presets Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble Boost.

The enhanced ambient sound function enables users to specify exactly how much ambient sound they would like the earbuds to let in. This makes it easier for users to pay attention to sounds around them.

Gear IconX comes with fast-charging and battery life of up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback, the company said.

Gear IconX case also works as a power bank and gives you one additional battery charge. A quick charge of 10-min in the case gives you one hour of connectivity for when you don't have the time for a full recharge.

Furthermore, it can track your run or walk and return analytics like distance, time and calories burned.

It can also double up as an in-ear running coach as it syncs in with the Pace Setter feature on the Samsung Health platform.

The Pace Setter allows users to choose from various preset activity programs from 'Light Walking' to 'Speed Endurance' to custom creating programs on their smartphone.

Gear IconX will be available in India from July 26, 2018, in Black color at Rs. 13,990 at major retail outlets, Samsung online sho, and Flipkart.