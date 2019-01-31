Saregama unveils Carvaan Mini Bhakti digital player in India for Rs 2,490

Saregama, the Indian music label had launched its first multi-purpose portable audio player 'Carvaan' back in May 2017. The portable audio speaker comes with 5,000 inbuilt songs which can be played anytime without the need of connecting to the internet. The device has been quite popular in the Indian market and has scored a huge fanbase with its retro look, audio and a good collection of old songs. Now, the company has introduced another Carvaan product here in the country which will cater to the religious user groups.

Saregama has released Carvaan Mini Bhakti in India which like its other siblings do not need internet data to play music. While the standard Saregama Carvaan comes pre-loaded with 5,000 songs, the Carvaan Mini Bhakti is pre-loaded 300 different devotional songs.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India commented, "Carvaan is an undoubted success in India and expanding across the globe now. New variant of the product is launched based on our customer feedbacks and demands. We are proud to have constantly been able to address the need between the demand and supply. With the launch of a new variant - Carvaan Mini Bhakti, we hope the experience of listing to devotional songs is enhanced and made easier."

As for the specifications, the Saregama Carvaan Mini Bhakti is a handy wireless speaker with which you can play music without any internet connection. Besides, you can also connect some other devices such as smartphones, tablet, and others via Bluetooth or USB port. You also get the option to access FM/AM radio on the device. To connect external speakers or Aux cable the speaker comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the pricing, the Carvaan Mini Bhakti is selling for a price range of Rs 2,490 and can be purchased online via the Saregama website. You can also grab the portable speaker from various offline retail stores. Besides, Saregama is also offering six months of warranty on the purchase of a brand new Carvaan Mini Bhakti speaker.

Image Source