Sennheiser Launches Ambeo Soundbar In India: Price, Features, And More

German audio equipment maker, Sennheiser has announced the launch of the new Ambeo soundbar in India. This is the first time that the company has launched a soundbar in the country. Earlier, Sennheiser was known for launching headphones in the Indian market.

The newly launched soundbar comes with 3D sound and 13 speakers. It is priced at Rs. 199,990 in the country, and it will be available at 15 offline stores. The company has initially launched this product in CES 2019. The soundbar features five tweeters, six woofers, and two top-firing full-range speakers. The soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and MPEG-H.

The company said that it comes with a 5.1.4 home theatre setup, four additional corner speakers, and one subwoofer. In addition, it features a technology called Upmix, which can convert stereo or 5.1 audio to 3D sound. It also has five different presets like movies, sports, news, music, and neutral.

It also supports HDMI eARC, 4K, Bluetooth, Chromecast. Besides, there's a Sennheiser control app, and that will be available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the company is looking for double-digit growth in India. The report reveals that the company is doing very well in India, and it is the second-largest market after China.

"The growth (in India) is driven by several factors, including the rise of average consumer income and adoption of new technology and rising penetration of headphones (which is still low compared to some other countries)," Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co KG Co-CEO Daniel Sennheiser was quoted by the news agency. "I believe that a combination of these factors means that our expectations are very large here," he added.

The company has been aggressive in terms of launching products in India. Recently, Sennheiser launched IE80 SBT headphones and noise-canceling headphones. Earlier, the company has launched a smart headset in the country.

