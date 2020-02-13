ENGLISH

    Sennheiser Launches PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones In India: Price, Features

    By
    |

    The German audio giant Sennheiser has announced the launch of new wireless headphones in India. The PXC 550-II is the successor of PXC 500 headphones. The newly launched headphones come with many features such as noise cancellation, which the company claims can suppress noise from outdoors. In fact, the company said that it is specially designed for travelers.

    Sennheiser Launches PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones In India

     

    The PXC 550-II headphone is priced at Rs. 29,900 and it will be available via online and offline platforms. It comes with Anti-Wind, ANC, Bluetooth 5.0, and AAC codec. It also supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. Besides, the company says that it can offer 20 hours of battery life. However, to get this much battery life one should use it via Bluetooth and ANC switched on.

    PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones: Details

    It comes with a touchpad at the right side of the earcup which allows you to adjust volume, skip tracks, pause, and accept calls. In fact, the wireless headphones will turn on and connect through Bluetooth once you unfold it.

    Apart from that, the wireless headphones come with a feature called Smart Pause that pauses the audio automatically. There's a smart control app that allows you to select different types of audio, adjust noise cancellation, and keep a headphone updated. The headphone comes with a padded synthetic leather headband along with rotating earcups.

    The company has also launched Ambeo soundbar in India. Earlier, it was known for launching headphones. The soundbar features 3D sound and 13 speakers. The soundbar is available at Rs. 199,990, in 15 offline stores.

    The soundbar comes six woofers, two top-firing speakers, and five tweeters. It supports DTS:X, MPEG-H, and Dolby Atmos. It supports Chromecast, HDMI, and eARC. It is worth mentioning that the company recently said that it is looking for good growth in the country.

