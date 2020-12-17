Skullcandy Hesh ANC Launched In India: Affordable AirPods Max Alternative? News oi-Vivek

Apple stirred up the ANC headphones market by launching the AirPods Max for a whopping Rs. 59,900. If you feel that the AirPods Max is a little expensive, and wants something that works great, that too from a well-known brand, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC might interest you.

Hesh ANC over-the-head headphones from Skullcandy is the latest headphone from the brand with an active noise cancellation technology. Besides being an affordable headphone, it also offers features like Tile integration, which decreases the chance of losing your headphone.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Will Be Available Soon In India

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC will be available in India by Christmas. This headphone looks a lot like other ANC headphones from Skullcandy. However, the dual-tone finish is the differential factor, which gives this headphone a unique look. It also has a built-in ambient mode, which can let-in the ambient noise.

The headphone has a USB Type-C port for charging, and it can also accept a 3.5mm headphone jack, hence, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC can also be used with devices that do not support Bluetooth connectivity. If you are into a trendy looking headphone with active noise cancellation, then the Skullcandy Hesh ANC does look compelling.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Pricing And Availability

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC costs Rs. 10,999, making it one of the affordable active noise cancellation headphones from the brand. However, do note that product like Skullcandy Venue Noise Canceling Wireless Headphone is available at a much lower price tag. At the time of writing this story, the product wasn't even listed on Skullcandy India's site.

As per the availability, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC will be sold via Skullcandy.in. The headphone will offer 22 hours of battery life and can deliver 3 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging.

