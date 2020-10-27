Skullcandy To Launch TWS Earphones With ANC And Wireless Charging In India: Amlan Bhattacharjya News oi-Vivek

Skullcandy is one of the few brands that have been making earphones for almost two decades. The US-based brand is known for offering premium sounding headphones and earphones to audiophiles. With the latest trend being TWS earphones, the company now offers a range of products in this category as well.

In an exclusive interview with GizBot, Amlan Bhattacharjya Founder, and CEO of Brand Eyes, the official distributor of Skullcandy merchandise in India, has shared some wisdom on TWS, and how Skullcandy offers some of the best TWS earphones in the business with features like "Tile" integration. Here are the responses that we received from Amlan Bhattacharjya.

Is TWS The Future Of Earphones?

True wireless earphones have emerged as an aspirational category and are becoming essential to have during work from home routines. After smartphones, it is now among the most sought-after, so it is bound to follow the growth path of the mobile category.

With the growing demand, Skullcandy will be the leader in this segment, which will be achieved by bringing more innovations in upcoming products.

What's The Market Share Of TWS Earphones In India?

There is no structured study done by international research agencies like IDC and Gartner and therefore we wouldn't want to hazard a guess. As far as Skullcandy is concerned it is seeing a steady growth in this category.

How Long Can A TWS's Battery Last?

The battery of TWS is dependent upon product usage and the build quality of the product. TWS earphones from respectable and trusted brands like Skullcandy carry a good product build quality. However, the low-priced products from lesser-known brands cannot be relied upon for long-lasting battery life.

Skullcandy is doing a lot of technical research to ensure that the products have the good build quality, durable, and have a long life. New product suite's like Bragi, SOC (system on chip) based products, and OTA (Over the air updates) are steps towards this direction.

Unique Features Available On Skullcandy Products?

Skullcandy being the leader in innovation has introduced unique features in the products keeping pace with international trends. Here are some of the unique features of our products:

Personal sound -- This feature gives our users an enhanced and customized sound quality. With the Skullcandy app, consumers can create a personal sound profile based on their unique hearing preferences.

Never Lose your earphones -- With built-in "Tile" technology on Skullcandy's latest products makes it easier to track earbuds or headphones when misplaced/lost using the Tile app.

Wireless charging -- Skullcandy carries this technology currently in two TWS models -- the Indy Fuel and Push Ultra. Skullcandy will try to bring this premium technology to the masses with the upcoming products.

ANC -- Skullcandy was the pioneer in this category in Headphones and now will lead the TWS category also with upcoming affordable ANC models.

What's the next product that we can look forward to from Skullcandy?

Skullcandy has a strong line of products coming this year to cater to the needs of the price-savvy consumers looking for more feature-rich products. Besides the aforementioned features like OTA update and SoC based products, the company will launch gaming-centric earphones as well.

Best Mobiles in India