Skullcandy Indy review: A cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods

Specifications

Connection Type: Bluetooth 5.0

Impedance: 16 Ohms

Driver Diameter: 6mm

THD: <3% at 1khz

Sound Pressure Level: 95±3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Weight: 10.5g (earbuds); 59.5g (case)

What’s in the box

Indy Truly Wireless Earbuds

Eargels (S, M, L)

Stability Gels (L)

Charging Case

Micro-USB Charging Cable

User Guide

2 Year Warranty Guide

Design

Similar to the other truly wireless earphones available in the market, this one from Skullcandy also comes bundled with a handy polycarbonate charging case. This case also helps in taking the earbuds wherever you go. This charging case has the Skullcandy logo engrossed at the top and inside you can see the Indy branding.

It is a black case with no colors but it comes with three LED indicators to show the charge that is left. It has a micro USB port at the bottom for charging purpose. Notably, the position of the charging port is a little weird as we have usually seen ports at the sides. Otherwise, the charging case looks pretty fine and solid.

When it comes to the earbuds, the Skullcandy Indy reminds us of the Apple AirPods with a similar design. It won't be an exaggeration to say that it looks like a black variant of the AirPods except for the Skullcandy logo. It features a durable and solid build despite being lightweight but appears to have a bigger form factor, especially when it comes to the earbuds that you plug into your ears.

Also, there are touch controls on this pair of wireless earphones, which enables pairing, volume and song control and more without using your smartphone. Notably, a single tap on the right earbud will increase the volume and a long press will play the next track. Likewise, a single tap on the left earbud will decrease the volume and a long press will play the current track from the beginning.

When it comes to the fit, I personally felt it to be too big to use for a longer duration. It was kind of uncomfortable to wear this wireless earbuds and it gave a feeling that it is about to fall off. So, I might not use it while I am involved in a physical activity. If you manage to get the right fit, then it can be used even in the gym.

Furthermore, it comes with IPX4 certification, which makes it sweat and splash proof. It can withstand a splash or water as you walk buy a pool but you cannot literally take a dive wearing this earbuds.

Pairing Process

The Skullcandy Indy is turned on once you remove it from the charging case. If not, you can press and hold the right earbud to turn it on. And, to pair it, you will have to turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone and search for the available devices nearby. In the list of devices, you will get Skullcandy Indy and you just have to press the option to connect to it. Once you have paired both the devices, the connection will be automatic from the next time.

The earbuds will turn on when you remove from the charging case and power off once placed inside it for charging. Even the charging happens automatically.

I was able to connect the wireless earphones easily to the smartphone without any issue. It uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, which is impressive as it delivers relatively better range. Overall, the pairing process is simple and straightforward.

Performance

Talking about the audio performance, Skullcandy Indy does what it is intended to in the best possible way. The sound output from the wireless earphones is balanced and of good quality. The delivers punchy bass and crisp and loud sound output. Moreover, the bass does not outshadow the mids and voices in the track or movie. It worked well during the review without any distortion in the audio quality.

The audio output is loud enough but it is not heard outside, which is a downside of many other headsets in the market. Moreover, it does not product any distortion when used at high volume levels making it impressive.

Even during voice calls, the voice of the person on the other side was crisp and clear. I also used the Skullcandy Indy to make WhatsApp calls, both voice and video and the quality was fine without any distortion.

Battery Life

The Skullcandy Indy misses out on the USB Type-C port, which the Push has. It comes with a micro USB charging port. The company touts that this earphones will deliver up to 16 hours of battery life (both earbuds and charging case). Well, the earbuds can last for 4 hours and the charging case can last for 12 hours. I used the Indy earphones for a little over 3 hours without mounting on the charging case and it did last without a glitch.

Verdict

For an asking price of Rs. , Skullycandy Indy is a good pair of wireless earphones that comes bundled with a lot of features including IP certification. This earbuds is for those who want to enjoy music on the go and a tangle-free experience. It looks great and has a solid build. Also, it has a long lasting battery life just like the previous offerings from the brand.