Skullcandy Venue Noise cancellation headphones launched in India at Rs 18,999

Skullcandy, a known audio-equipment brand has introduced a new wireless headphone lineup which is dubbed as Venue in India. The new lineup of wireless headphones is enabled with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to deliver high-resolution audio output.

Skullcandy has joined hands with Tile in order to develop a technology which will allow the users to locate their headphones easily with the help of an app. With the Tile app, users will find their headphones if in case they are unable to find it at any given point in time.

Jason Hodell, CEO, Skullcandy, said in a statement "For 15 years, Skullcandy has thrived at the intersection of music, technology, and boardsports by unleashing the visceral power of music for all. With Venue, we're continuing our vision of delivering an immersive audio experience."

As mentioned earlier the Venue headphones come with active noise cancellation which helps the user to enjoy their music and other media without getting disturbed by the outside noises. The wireless headphones also have a "Monitor Mode" which allows the users to listen to the surrounding sounds with a simple push of a button.

In terms of design and the build quality, the new Skullcandy Venue noise-cancellation headphones offer foam ear cushions which will ensure a maximum ear comfort even when the headphones are worn for longer durations. The headphone comes with a flat foldable design which should make it easy to carry the device around.

As for the other features, the Skullcandy Venue headphone packs a built-in microphone along with the support for AI voice assistant. You can control music playback, accept/reject calls by giving voice commands. This will make it easier to operate the headphones.

Skullcandy claims that the Venue headphones can provide a battery backup of 24 hours with one single charge, which in my opinion is quite impressive. Moreover, the headphones also come with Rapid Charging technology with which the headphones can give a back up of 5 hours with just 10 minutes if charge. Also, the headphones can last up to 40 hours when used for only music playback and have active noise cancellation enabled.

The Skullcandy Venue noise cancellation headphones come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 and are available in black and crimson white color options. Interested users can purchase the headphones from Skullcandy.in and Brandeyes.in.