Sony announces Xperia Ear Duo earbuds for European market

For once Sony has released its product first in United State before Europe. The company has launched its Xperia Ear Duo earbuds which are already available for purchase since late May. However, the European customer needn't have to wait too long for the Sony's unique earphones. The company has just announced the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds and made it available in some selected markets of Europe.

Currently, the earbuds are only available in some countries, but it will be eventually introduced in all countries soon. Sony is officially selling its products in countries like UK, Ireland, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Portugal, Greece, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Belgium.

"Xperia Ear Duo features Dual Listening technology meaning having your earphones in doesn't mean being completely cut off from what's happening around you. You can take calls or listen to music as well as receive notifications, whilst being completely aware of environmental sounds and conversations," reads the Sony blog post.

As far as the price is concerned, the customers can purchase the Xperia Ear Duo for either €279 or £249.99. For the time being, the Sony Xperia Ear Duo is available in two color option including gold and black, but we can see some additional color variation which might be launched in the future.

What's more Anytime Talk - the multi-person chat feature - rolls out from today. Anytime Talk allows you to instantly connect up to five Ear Duo users simultaneously with a press of a button. You can also record and send pre-recorded voice stamps with a nod or shake of your head during the conversation - perfect for staying in touch if you're out cycling or jogging as a group.

So if that sounds good to you, whether you're running through the park or listening to music on your morning commute, Xperia Ear Duo might just be for you. Moreover, Xperia Ear Duo is also available at select retailers and rolling out to more regions worldwide over the coming months.

