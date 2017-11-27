Sony’s latest noise cancellation wireless headphones are a sheer delight for audiophiles

The future is wireless, especially if you talk about smartphones and new age audio products. Some of the most recent flagship smartphones have dropped the beloved standard 3.5mm headphone jack and more handsets will follow the footsteps, sooner than you can imagine.

A good pair of wireless headphones can elevate your audio experience multifold. The non-wired audio products are inevitable in modern times and also save you from the hustle and bustle of wires getting snagged or tangled.

Having said that, if you have recently bought a flagship smartphone from Google or Apple and are considering a pair of wireless headphones, Sony's latest audio product range is worth checking out. The company has expanded its noise cancellation audio product line-up with the launch of four new wireless headphones- WF-1000X, WH-900N, WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X.

Designed to offer premium and refined sound, the company's new audio product range is equipped with almost all the audio technologies we have heard so far, at least I can say it from my past experience.

Atmospheric pressure optimization technology makes them perfect for avid travellers Sony's new noise cancellation wireless headphones are adaptive to the surroundings and usage patterns of the users. The new headphones come equipped with personal and atmospheric pressure optimization technology that adjusts to individual listening style and one's altitude to deliver an immersive audio experience. Sony gave us a demo of the built-in noise cancellation technology on the premium WH-1000MX2 headphones, and it was by far the most effective noise cancellation audio I have experienced till date. The battery life of WH-1000XM2 is claimed to last for 40 hours with 30 hours of wireless or an audio cable charge. We still need to get our hands on a unit to verify all the claims. Immersive audio and Premium design The new headphones feel and sound premium and have an aluminum-coated LCP diaphragm. The sealed ear pads are soft to ears and minimize bass leakage for comfortable audio experience. The new headphones also come equipped with Sony's DSEE HX technology that we have tested in company's premium smartphone line-up. Personalized sound output Humans have different set of ears that need and understand different audio notes. Sony's new wireless headphones feature integrated technology called "SENSE ENGINE" that offers a personalized experience for all sounds including music and ambient sound which has been customized for individual needs. Sony also launched "Headphones Connect App" which lets users to fine-tune music. "WH-100M2" and "WH-H900N" also features "Quick Attention Mode" that offers a smart way of controlling listening experience on the go. Sony goes True Wireless with WF-1000X I have tested some of the recently launched true wireless headphones from Jabra and Samsung, and Sony's latest WF-1000X are of same league. However, they do not come equipped with any bundled fitness sensors as WF-1000X are largely engineered to deliver immersive audio experience sans wires. Sony WF-1000X weighs just 6.8 gms and also feature company's noise cancellation technology. The headphones have smart listening and activity recognition and are said to have a battery life of three hours with standalone earbuds and additional 6 hours from the charging case. Pricing and Availability Sony's new noise cancellation headphones- WH-1000M2, WI-1000X, WF-1000X and WH-H900N are priced at Rs 29,990, Rs 21,990, 14,990 and Rs 18,990 respectively. They are available at all Sony centers and electronics stores in India.