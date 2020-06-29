Sony Eyeing 30% Market Share In Truly Wireless Segment News oi-Priyanka Dua

Sony is known for launching high-end audio products, and all its products are doing really well in the country. The company has several products, such as headphones, MP3 players, wireless speakers, truly wireless headphones, home theatres, and many more.

However, the company is now planning to give tough competition to other brands that are operating in the affordable segment as it has recently launched the WF-XB700 truly wireless earbuds under the same segment. The WF-XB700 truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 9,990. Sony has also launched the WF-SP800N earbuds at Rs. 18,990. Meanwhile, we got a chance to speak with Mani B, product manager personal audio, Sony India regarding the newly launched products, competition, and market share.

"That's the first time we have launched truly wireless earbuds under Rs. 10,000, and we are sure that we will garner 30 percent market share under this segment," Mani said. Elaborating further on the reason behind launching a product under Rs. 10,000, he said that the company wants to present in all segments and below Rs. 10,000 is very big, that's why it wants to grab the potential there.

However, he refuses to share the details about the upcoming products, but we can expect some more products from the company under the same segment as it is looking at a 30 percent market share in the truly wireless category.

On competition with JBL and Skullcandy, Mani said that "Our sound system, battery backup, design, and connectivity are completely different from these brands as we are offering 18 hours of battery backup, while others are providing only for five to six hours. Similarly, we have used 12 mm drivers instead of 6mm or 9 mm. In addition, these earbuds come with features like stable Bluetooth connectivity, low latency, and unique design."

Coming to features and specifications of newly launched earbuds comes with IPX4 and IP55 for dust and water-resistance. The WF-XB700 features physical keys so that you can adjust the volume and skip music tracks, while the WF-SP800N allows you to do everything by placing fingers on the right and left earbuds. The earbuds are available in both online and offline stores.

