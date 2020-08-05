Just In
Sony Launches WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds In India: Specification, Price
After launching truly wireless earbuds at affordable prices, Sony has once again announced the launch of a new product in the TWS segment. The company has introduced WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones in India.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earphone: Price And Availability
The newly launched earphones will cost you Rs. 19,990. Sony has also introduced a special offer, where it is offering earphones at Rs. 17,990 for only 10 days. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds will go on sale on Amazon, the company's official website, and offline stores from August 6th, 2020.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earphone: Details
The Sony WF-1000XM3 comes with a Dual Noise sensor and Noise-Cancelling processor, which the company claims can cancel all noise from the background. The wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It can offer 24 hours of battery with noise cancellation mode, while it can provide 32 hours of a battery without that mode.
Additionally, the new Sony earbuds feature a touch sensor, wearing detection, quick attention mode, and Adaptive Sound Control. It also has touch control settings, and built-in voice assistant support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. Further, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are available in two color variants, namely white and beige and black and gold.
Competition From Other Brands
There is no doubt that Sony is quite famous for its audio products. But still, all smartphone players are launching products in the same segment. Recently, Realme, Vivo, Infinix, Tecno, and itel have launched truly wireless earbuds in the country under Rs. 6,000. So, we have interacted with Sony's Product Manager for Audio business, Mani Balan, regarding competition with other players, and expectations from the upcoming festive season.
"We focus on delivering products with long battery, value-added features like Noise Cancellation, Ambient sound mode, Quick attention mode, Voice assistants, Artificial intelligent features, and many more features that differentiate us from the competition," Mani said. He refused to divulge the particulars about future launches. However, Mani shared that the demand will increase in the festive season.
