Sony launches WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones in India

On December 27, Sony India has launched a new noise cancellation headphones titled as WH-CH700N. The newly launched headphones come with a price tag of Rs 12,990 and are available for purchase in black color option.

The newly launched headphones come with an Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation technology which is capable of analysing the background sound and adjust the sound. It is capable of optimal performance on aeroplanes and other noisy environments.

The headphones are also equipped with a built-in microphone for voice assistant commands and making hands-free calls. The company claims that the headphones are capable of delivering up to 35 hours of battery life depending on music settings.

The Sony WH-CH700N is equipped with 40mm drivers that come with a sensitivity of 97dB/mW. It also has a frequency response between 7Hz to 20,000Hz. And the impedance rating is 20 Ohms. The device also features a dedicated 'NC' button to activate noise cancellation with a press and hold gesture.

You can charge the device via micro USB port available on the headphones. The company claims that that the new headphones will be optimised for Google Assistant with an update. It also supports quick charge technology that gives 60 minutes of playback from 10 minutes of charge.

On the connectivity part, the headphones offer Bluetooth v4.1 and NFC. A detachable, single-sided type cable in 1.2-metre length. If you are running out of battery then you can enjoy the music via traditional 3.5mm jack.

It is designed to work with the Headphones Connect app. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The proprietary app lets you tune the headphones as per your preferences.