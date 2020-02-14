Sony Launches Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones For Rs. 21,990 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Sony has announced the launch of wireless cancellation headphones priced at Rs. 21,990 in India. The headphones will be available on Flipkart. It comes with dual Noise sensor technology and adaptive sound control which allow users to change the sound settings automatically.

The WH- H910N headphones come with 25 -mm drivers, aluminum domes, and soft urethane edge diaphragms. It has a mode called Quick Attention, which allows you to down the volume. However, for that, you need to touch the right housing.

The Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects that you are walking, waiting, and traveling. After that, it will adjust the sound settings. It also has touch sensors that change the track and adjusts the volume. It also allows you to take calls, control music, and you can also activate Siri and Google App. These headphones support voice assistant features like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Furthermore, the WH-H910N headphones come with 35 hours of battery life. There's also Quick Charge function which the company claims that provides 2.5 hours of entertainment in just 10-minutes of charging. The headphones weigh 251 grams. Lastly, the company said that it offers 360 reality audio.

Meanwhile, a new report suggested that Sony is reportedly working on new smartphones. The company is likely to launch a new range of smartphones on February 24. The specifications of both Xperia 1.1 and Xperia 9 have been leaked online.

The Xperia 1.1 is expected to feature a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP wide-angle, and 64MP telephoto lens. It also has a sensor called Time of Flight. The Xperia 9 will feature thick bezels and it will be available in metallic gray color. The smartphone is likely to feature a triple- camera setup at the back.

Best Mobiles in India