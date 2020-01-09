ENGLISH

    Google Surpasses Amazon With 500 Million Google Assistant Users

    By
    |

    Google says that the number of users for its virtual assistant service has been escalating. The Google Assistant service is being used by more than 500 million people worldwide, the tech giant claims. This means that Google Assistant has access to over 500 million devices, putting the company ahead of Amazon.

    Google Assistant Has 500 Million Users

    Amazon had previously reported having sold more than 100 million gadgets packed with Alexa voice assistant. The new number from Google easily outdoes it. It also means that Google has access to more number of devices and AI-infused virtual assistant has been accumulating more data and can recognize more patterns.

    In this case, one can argue that Google Assistant presents better and relevant results when compared to Alexa. However, households using Alexa voice that the voice assistant doesn't fall short. Moreover, both Google and Amazon have infused several home IoT gadgets in the ecosystem, providing an all-inclusive experience.

    War Of Virtual Assistants

    At the same time, it should be noted that 500 million users every month is a massive population and Google has data on all of them. But looking at the bigger picture, Google-handled Android runs on roughly 2.5 billion devices all over the world. But there are just 500 million Google Assistant users, which is less than one-fourth of all Android users.

    Clearly, 2 billion Android users are refraining from using Google Assistant on their smartphones. Although Google has a larger reach than Apple or Amazon, it's yet to tap into Google Assistant to reach a wider audience.

    The number also reveals the peak of competition between tech giants- Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Everyone wants their voice assistant and other services to reach a larger audience. Although 500 million is a big number, it still falls short for a global population using smartphones. With new technologies like Samsung Neon, virtual assistants could take a new shape in the future.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 16:55 [IST]
