    Sony LinkBuds S Launch Likely On Card; Design Revealed Via Renders

    By
    |

    Sony is expected to launch a new pair of flagship noise-canceling earbuds named the LinkBuds S soon. The upcoming earbuds will be an upgraded version of the original LinkBuds which were launched in February. The launch details are still under wraps at this moment. However, the renders of the LinkBuds S have been leaked online, showing its design in full glory. Let's check out what the next-gen Sony earbuds have to offer.

     
    Sony LinkBuds S Renders Show Design

    The renders of the Sony LinkBuds S came out via tipster SnoopyTech. The shared images reveal the earbuds will be available in multiple color variants including black, white, and gold. In terms of design, the LinkBuds S appears to have a vent on each stem, while the original LinkBuds have a distinctive "open-style" design.

    The design of the upcoming LinkBuds S looks quite similar to the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. However, it is expected to borrow some from the original LinkBuds. Additionally, the tipster claimed that the LinkBuds S will be shift seamlessly from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling and enable automatic playback that it will learn from users' behavior.

    Sony LinkBuds S Features: What To Expect?

    The Sony LinkBuds S will carry a model name of WF-LSN900. However, the features of the LinkBuds S are yet to be revealed. We expect it will have some upgrades over the Sony LinkBuds. The latter was announced with support for built-in Alexa, adaptive volume control, Google fast pair, and so on.

    Also, the earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices and come with an IPX4 rating. We'll keep updating you if further info regarding Sony LinkBuds S comes to our notice. Besides, Sony is likely to bring a new headset dubbed the WH-1000XM5 soon which will be the successor of the WH-1000XM4.

    The renders of the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5 were recently revealed online, showing larger earpads. While the headband will have thicker padding compared to the precursor WH-1000XM4. The upcoming Sony headset is also tipped to come in black and silver color options. To know more about the Sony WH-1000XM5, visit our previous story.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
