Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker With Extra Bass Launched In India; Price, Features News oi-Vivek

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. On this day, it is actually allowed to play music in public places like parks in select countries. To commemorate the 2021 edition of the World Music Day Sony has launched the SRS-XB13 wireless speaker with Extra Bass technology.

The Sony SRS-XB13 is a compact Bluetooth speaker with an IP68 rating, making it water and dust resistant and makes it a perfect speaker for pool parties. The speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and also supports Google Fast Pair technology, making it easy to pair with Android smartphones.

Sony SRS-XB13 Specifications

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is powered by a non-user-replaceable rechargeable battery with a USB Type-C port. According to Sony, the speaker should be able to offer 16 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge and the product also comes with a charging cable in the box.

This is a mono speaker with a diameter of 46mm and it weighs around 253gram. To deliver that extra bass, the speaker uses a passive radiator in combination with the full-range speaker. The speaker supports SBC, AAC codes and it is also compatible with A2DP/AVRCP/HFP/HSP profiles. The speaker comes in multiple color options and it also has a carabiner, which makes it easy to attach to a backpack.

One can attach an additional Sony SRS-XB13 speaker to get stereo output and as per the frequency, it can output audio from 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz, offering a wider sound stage. This is just a Bluetooth speaker and does not have a 3.5mm jack, hence, it cannot receive an audio signal from a source that uses an aux cable.

Sony SRS-XB13 Pricing And Availability

The Sony SRS-XB13 is priced at Rs. 3,990 and the Bluetooth speaker will be available via Sony Center and Sony Stores starting today. Similarly, the speaker can also be bought from e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Considering the price, the Sony SRS-XB13 looks like an affordable Bluetooth speaker with a lot of emphasis on Bass and battery life. On paper, the Sony SRS-XB13 seems like a great offering, especially from an established brand in the audio peripherals.

