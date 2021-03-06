Best Water Proof Portable Bluetooth Speakers To Buy In India

It's not just the connectivity aspects which has seen improvements in the last few years, the companies are also focusing on the design and portability factor of their products.

Since we are speaking of wireless audio products, portable Bluetooth speakers are the new norm amongst audiophiles.

Who doesn't want to own a small pocket-sized boom box for personal entertainment? If you are such a music lover or someone who is looking for a good Bluetooth speaker, you have stumbled upon the right page. This article will not just list the best Bluetooth speaker with waterproof design available in India. Take a look:

boAt Stone 300 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

MRP: Rs. 1,395

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 5 W

Power Source: USB Chargeable

Charging time: 3 hr

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

IPX7 rated Water Resistant & Shock-proof

Up to 6H Playtime

Mountable Design

boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker(Black)

MRP: Rs. 2,899

Key Specs

14W RMS Stereo Output. Impedance : 4Ω

Bluetooth v2.1 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX

Battery Capacity of 3000mAh delivering a playback time of up to 8 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2.5 hours

IPX5 marked water, dust & shock resistant

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card,

Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

Crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

Waterproof speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior that resists dents, cracks and scratches

Easily portable with a Tear-resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with up to 6 hours of play time from a rechargeable battery, wireless range up to 30 feet (9 m)

Built-in speakerphone for taking calls out loud and voice access to your phone's Siri or your Google assistant

Infinity (JBL) Fuze 99 IPX7 Waterproof 4.5 W Bluetooth Speaker

MRP: Rs. 1,299

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 4.5 W

Battery life: 8 hr | Charging time: 3.5 hr

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

IPX7 Waterproof

Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output

Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 99 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connect Technology

Infinity Fuze 700 Dual EQ Deep Bass 20W Portable Stereo Speaker

MRP: Rs. 4,299

Key Specs

Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speakers

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

Built-in 2600mAh Powerbank

Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output

10 hours music playtime under optimum audio settings

IPX7 Waterproof with Rugged & Durable Fabric Material

Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 700 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connect Technology

JBL Charge 4 Powerful 30W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker

20 Hours of Playtime under optimum audio settings

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

IPX7 Waterproof

JBL Connect+ Technology enabling pairing of 100 JBL Speakers

Dual Passive Bass Radiators

Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 7500mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output.

Sony SRS-XB12 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker

MPR: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs