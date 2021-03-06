Just In
Best Water Proof Portable Bluetooth Speakers To Buy In India
Smartphones are not the only gadgets that are on the consumers' wish list. Off late, digital accessories; specifically audio products are what customers look for in the market. Just like mobile phones, audio products have also seen some exponential development in the past few years. We are no more reliable on wired connectivity for headphones and speakers.
It's not just the connectivity aspects which has seen improvements in the last few years, the companies are also focusing on the design and portability factor of their products.
Since we are speaking of wireless audio products, portable Bluetooth speakers are the new norm amongst audiophiles.
Who doesn't want to own a small pocket-sized boom box for personal entertainment? If you are such a music lover or someone who is looking for a good Bluetooth speaker, you have stumbled upon the right page. This article will not just list the best Bluetooth speaker with waterproof design available in India. Take a look:
boAt Stone 300 5 W Bluetooth Speaker
MRP: Rs. 1,395
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: USB Chargeable
- Charging time: 3 hr
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- IPX7 rated Water Resistant & Shock-proof
- Up to 6H Playtime
- Mountable Design
boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker(Black)
MRP: Rs. 2,899
Key Specs
- 14W RMS Stereo Output. Impedance : 4Ω
- Bluetooth v2.1 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX
- Battery Capacity of 3000mAh delivering a playback time of up to 8 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2.5 hours
- IPX5 marked water, dust & shock resistant
- 1 Mic for receiving calls
- Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card,
Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- Crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips
- Waterproof speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior that resists dents, cracks and scratches
- Easily portable with a Tear-resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars
- Wireless Bluetooth pairing with up to 6 hours of play time from a rechargeable battery, wireless range up to 30 feet (9 m)
- Built-in speakerphone for taking calls out loud and voice access to your phone's Siri or your Google assistant
Infinity (JBL) Fuze 99 IPX7 Waterproof 4.5 W Bluetooth Speaker
MRP: Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 4.5 W
- Battery life: 8 hr | Charging time: 3.5 hr
- Bluetooth Version: 4.2
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output
- Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 99 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connect Technology
Infinity Fuze 700 Dual EQ Deep Bass 20W Portable Stereo Speaker
MRP: Rs. 4,299
Key Specs
- Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speakers
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
- Built-in 2600mAh Powerbank
- Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output
- 10 hours music playtime under optimum audio settings
- IPX7 Waterproof with Rugged & Durable Fabric Material
- Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 700 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connect Technology
JBL Charge 4 Powerful 30W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker
- 20 Hours of Playtime under optimum audio settings
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
- IPX7 Waterproof
- JBL Connect+ Technology enabling pairing of 100 JBL Speakers
- Dual Passive Bass Radiators
- Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 7500mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output.
JBL Charge 4 Powerful 30W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound
- 12 Hours playtime under optimal audio setting. Voice Assistant integration : No
- IPX7 Waterproof allow you to enjoy music in rain or at your pool party
- Dual external passive radiator and all new racetrack-shaped driver delivers hight output
- PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up your party.
- Tough as it sounds
- What's in the box: 1 x JBL Flip 5, 1 x Type C USB cable, 1 x Safety Sheet, 1 x Quick Start Guide, 1 x Warranty Card
Sony SRS-XB12 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker
MPR: Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- Long Battery Life : Battery life up to 16 hours for long listening hours. Frequency Range 2.4 GHz
- Extra Bass : Get things going with EXTRA BASS. A passive radiator works with the mono speaker to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost despite the compact size
- Totally waterproof : With an IP67 rating, the speaker can survive being dropped in water, so the odd rain shower or accidental spillage won't pose any problems.
- Totally dustproof : Thanks to the IP67 rating, you can take your speaker to the pool or wherever you like. The speaker will keep on playing, no matter how dusty the surface.
- Built-In Mic : Built-in mic for hands free calling
- Usage : Supplied detachable strap for easy ususage
