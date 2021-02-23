Just In
Flipkart MIVI Days Sale 2021: Offers On Speakers, Headsets, And More
Flipkart is back with yet another sale, this time around, the company has partnered with MIVI to offer some of the audio products at affordable pricing, and these products offer best-in-class features and specifications.
You can now get MIVI products like Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets at affordable pricing. Some of the important products like the Mivi Collar 2A with up to 60 percent off, while the Mivi Roam2 5 is also available with up to 33 percent off over their regular retail price.
Besides these products a lot of best-selling Mivi products are now are on sale on Flipkart and here are some of the best products available on Mivi products that offer a great wireless audio experience.
60% Off On Mivi Collar 2A with Fast Charging Bluetooth Headset
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: No
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
33% Off On Mivi Roam2 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Black, Mono Channel)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Battery life: 24 hr | Charging time: 4 hr
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Battery life: Mid-Volume 24hrs
- Charging time: 3-4hrs
- Built-in mic for hands free calling
- Waterproof- Enjoy music even in the shower/ rain
- Easy responsive controls change music tracks and control volume
66% Off On Mivi Collar Neckband Bluetooth Headset (Black, In the Ear)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Immersive Sound: With powerful bass and a treble with balanced highs and lows, immerse yourself in the true-to-life HD sound that intensifies your music experience with these neck band bluetooth earphones
- Long Battery Life: The Collar wireless neckband earphones are packed with a 10-hour play time (at 70 percent of total volume) to encourage non-stop music
- Seamless Connectivity: The latest Bluetooth 5.0 has been engineered into the Collar neckband Bluetooth headphones so you can enjoy uninterrupted connections up to a 30 feet range and answer calls with lossless audio transmission
- Call Clarity: We pioneered a powerful built-in-mic in this bluetooth headset to ensure crystal clear quality of your phone calls
- Sweat-proof. Splash Resistant: The sweat-proof and splash resistant IPX4 rating of the Collar bluetooth earphones promises worry-free use at the gym
- Lightweight Design: Solid comfort around your neck as you listen to your jams on a feather-light earphone. Take calls, adjust volume, manage music and activate Google/Siri voice assistant on the Collar Bluetooth wireless earphones, hands-free
64% Off On Mivi Thunder Beats Bluetooth Headset
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Designed to let nothing get in-between you and your music, experience HD sound with powerful highs and clear lows with the Thunder Beats wireless earphones. Drivers Size: 6mm
- Work it out: Sweat or shine, this wireless bluetooth earphone pushes you further and handle tough training; The sweat proof earphones lock around your neck when not in use for ease of handling
- Travel ready: The Thunderbeats Bluetooth earphones wireless give 7 hours of battery life for when you are on the go
- Hands-free calling: This wireless earphones with mic features a 3-button inline remote that lets you take calls, adjust volume or skip a track all hands-free with the press of a button
- Seamless connectivity and dual pairing: Latest Bluetooth allows up to a 30 feet range of connection and the ear phones are designed to pair with 2 devices at once
- Metallic Body: Rugged, metallic exterior body of Thunder Beats magnetic buds looks stylish and beautiful and made from premium materials that is sure to withstand most conditions
- For connectivity issue press the MFB button for 5 seconds and release the button when you see LED Blue & Red light. After turning on the Bluetooth on the phone, you will notice Mivi T-Beats. Tap on Mivi T-Beats to connect.
50% Off On Mivi Zero Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Source: USB charger
- Battery life: 5 hr
- Bluetooth Version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
55% Off On Mivi Moonstone 10 W Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Super Solid Bass:Enjoy powerful audio with best in class dual drivers and passive subwoofer
- Touch adaptive controls:An intuitive touch interface on the speaker keeps you in control of the music
- True Wireless Stereo:Pair two speakers wirelessly for a 2X Sound with extra powerful left and right channel
- Splash resistant:Dust and splash resistant (IPX 5) design for complete peace of mind
- Play it on and on:Lithium-ion battery lets you enjoy up to six hours of play time
58% Off On Mivi Saxo Bluetooth Headset (Multicolor, On the Ear)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: 3.5 mm
- Bluetooth version: 4.1
- Wireless range: 9.1 m
- Battery life: 17 Hrs | Charging time: 3 Hrs
