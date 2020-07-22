ENGLISH

    Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds India Launch In August; How Much Will It Cost?

    Sony has earned its rapport for its premium audio products range in India. The company recently launched its truly wireless earbuds called the WF-XB700 in the Rs. 10,000 price segment. Now, the company is said to be gearing up for another wireless earbud in the country. However, the upcoming model will be premium and priced on a higher side than the WF-XB700. The company will now be launching the WF-1000XM3 headphones which originally debuted last year in the international market.

    Sony WF-1000XM3 India Launch In August; How Much Will It Cost?

     

    When Will Sony Launch WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds In India?

    The Sony WF-1000XM3 will be arriving in the first week of August in India. While the company has not confirmed any specific launch date, the same has been confirmed to Gizbot by some internal sources. Additionally, the source has also confirmed its price tag to be below Rs. 20,000 price mark.

    In this price segment, the WH-1000XM3 will be competing against the likes of the Jabra Elite Active 75t, Bose SoundSupport Free Special Edition true wireless earbuds, and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Since the WF-1000XM3 earbuds are already launched outside India, its features and specifications are known to us.

    The Sony WF-1000XM3 are packed with 6mm dome-type drivers that offer a wide frequency range of 20-20,000Hz. The earbuds come with a tri-hold design which we have seen on the WF-XB700 earbuds as well. This design allows the pair to stay-intact even with outdoor activities.

    The earbuds are equipped with features such as Dual Noise Sensor technology, ANC support, and QN1e HD Noise Cancelling processor. The pair comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for wireless connectivity and will be compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

    It also has support for multiple audio codecs including aptX and AAC. Lastly, the earbuds offer up to 10-hours of backup, while the charging case can refuel the earbuds up to three times. Additionally, there is support for Quick Charge as well.

    Read More About: sony accessories news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
