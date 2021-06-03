Just In
Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds Launch Officially Teased; Could Arrive On June 9
Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds might finally have a launch date after several rumors and speculations. The brand took to its official YouTube handle to share a livestream link where the brand has confirmed the launch will take place on June 9. The company did not divulge the exact name of the upcoming product. However, the product has been teased as "Truly Silent", "Tailored 4 you."
Moreover, the launch event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel on June 9 at 1:00 JST (June 8, IST 9:30 PM). Interested users can also set reminder to get notified about the launch.
Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Expected Features
Some key features of the upcoming Sony earbuds have leaked in the past. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is said to come with multiple upgrades compared to its predecessor Sony WF-1000XM3. The earbuds will come with improved ANC and better battery life. There will be the "Sony V1" custom chip to offer better ANC and will support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC.
The Sony WF-1000XM4 is likely to support both fast and Qi wireless charging. Moreover, the upcoming earbuds are expected to offer up to eight hours of music playback with ANC on and 12 hours with ANC, while with the charging case, the WF-1000XM4 will deliver a total of 24 hours of playback with ANC and 36 hours with ANC off. Lastly, the earphones will also have an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance.
Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Expected Price
Sony has not revealed the price of the earbuds yet. However, the leak rumors suggest that the Sony WF-1000XM4 could arrive between 280 Euros and 340 Euros (around Rs. 24,700 - Rs. 30,260), which is quite expensive compared to the Sony WF-1000XM3 price.
Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS In India
The demand for TWS earbuds has increased in the market over the past few years. Sony is known for its premium earbuds and headset, while smartphone brands like Redmi and Oppo are generally offering mid-range segment earbuds in the country. So, there is not much competition out there for the upcoming Sony earbuds.
The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS can be a great competitor to the Apple AirPods and other flagship earbuds. As far as the India launch is concerned, we can expect the earbuds will head over to the country after Japan launch.
