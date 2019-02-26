Sony WI-C600N wireless Noise Cancellation headphones announced in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Sony WI-600N carries a price tag of Rs 10,990 and will be available in black color option.

The Japanese technology giant Sony has launched a new product in the Indian market. Adding on to audio products lineup, Sony today unveiled the WI-C600N wireless noise-canceling headphones. The newly launched wireless headphone comes in a neckband design for a comfortable fit and is said to offer a premium audio output.

The Sony WI-C600N headphones feature one-push AINC (Artificial Intelligence Noise-Cancelling) feature with which users will be able to enjoy clear audio output while on-the-go. The headphone is lightweight and weighs just 34g in total making it easy to carry around. The wireless neckband is crafted out of an elastic material adding to the comfort as well as the durability of this device. The flexible design allows it to fit in any bag easily. The magnetic earbuds further allow it to stay put on the neck without falling down.

As for the specifications, the WI-C600N packs 6-mm drivers to deliver the audio output. It also features Sony's in-house DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology which enhances the overall audio quality of the audio produced. In order to enhance the audio quality of compressed audio, this feature restores the high-range sounds that get omitted while compressing.

As mentioned earlier, this is a noise-cancellation headphone by Sony. It also features an Ambient Sound mode with the help of which a little outside noise will be let in so that the user stays ware of his environment. Besides, users can easily toggle between the Noise canceling feature as well as the Ambient Sound mode with a simple push of a button.

Similar to the other premium Sony wireless ANC headphones, the Sony WI-C600N is also compatible with the voice-based digital assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. All you need to give is the respective voice commands to summon the digital assistants.

The wireless headphone supports Bluetooth V4.2 and is compatible with the Bluetooth enabled devices including Android, iOS, and others. The headphone has a USB Type-C port for charging and it comes with a 3.7V battery which is expected to give a back of up to 6.5 hours with the NC on and up to 7.5 hours with the NC switched off.

Sony WI-600N pricing and availability:

The Sony WI-600N carries a price tag of Rs 10,990 and will be available in single black color option. The headphone will be up for grabs starting tomorrow across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores in India.