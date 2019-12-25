Sound One Launches V10 Wireless Headphones For Rs. 1,390 In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sound One, a popular audio accessory brand based out of Hong Kong has launched a new wireless Bluetooth headphone. The Sound One V10 headphones come with a mic and are priced at Rs. 1,390 in India. The new gadget can be purchased from online retailing platforms like Flipkart and Amazon as well as a few offline retailers as well.

Sound One V10 Headphones Features

Coming to the features, the new headphones from Sound One comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support. It has a connectivity range of up to 10 meters radially from the device. The gadget weighs around 259 grams with 18.2 x 17.8 x 8cm dimensions.

The headphones are backed by a 2,000mAh battery, which the company claims to take roughly two hours to charge completely. The audio output of the device is supported by 40mm speakers. Sound One claims of deep bass and accurate sound notes on the wireless headphones.

Sound One has also packed an additional mic with the V10 headphones, which aims to ensure convenient call management. Plus, the audio accessory maker says the wireless headphones are designed bearing in mind the long hours of usage for the wearer. Sound One claims the headphones are designed to enhance the experience with 'superior cushioning comfort'.

Speaking of the design, the Sound One V10 headphones come with a portable and folding design to make it easy to carry around. As spotted in popular headphones today, the V10 headphones also sport resizeable headband, leather cushions, and swivel design.

Apart from Bluetooth connectivity, there's also support through a microSD card and an AUX cable. With a 200mAh battery, the company says it can provide eight-ten hours of music playback. As previously mentioned, the V10 headphones can be purchased on major online and offline retailing channels for Rs. 1,390. Plus, there's a one year warranty on the new Sound One headphones.

