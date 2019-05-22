ENGLISH

    Sound One X80 wireless earphones launched with microSD card slot

    Sound One X80 can used as a standalone device for audio playback.

    Of late, we have been coming across many new wireless headphones from various brands. To make it competitive, these brands offer impressive features that will make them compete against others. The latest one to be launched in the country is a pair of wireless earphones from Sound One, a Hong Kong-based audio and accessories maker.

    Well, the Sound One X80 features a neckband-style design along with the magnetic clamping mechanism seen on many other wireless earphones available in the market. Notably, this earphones is priced at Rs. 2,990 and is available online via Flipkart and Amazon at an introductory cost of Rs. 1,890.

    More about Sound One X80

    Well, the Sound One X80 is a sport-focused wireless earphones launched under the X series. It is to the sequel to the previous offerings in the series - Sound One X60 and Sound One X70. This pair of wireless headphones as a different design than its predecessors. Also, it features a Qualcomm CSR8645 Bluetooth chip, IPX5 certification and sweat and water resistance and a microSDcard slot. Notably, this earphones is touted to run for up to 10 hours.

    The Qualcomm CSR8645 chipset features the chip maker's cVc 6.0 (clear Voice capture) noise cancellation technology for voice calls. This feature is touted to improve the voice clarity via the microphone. Sound One has also incorporated aptX Bluetooth codec for better sound quality during audio playback.

    The interesting aspect of this new pair of wireless earphones is the presence of a microSD card slot. This helps the headset to be used as a standalone device without pairing it with a smartphone for audio playback. It will support microSD cards of up to 64GB and tracks can be stored in WAV and MP3 formats. Also, there are physical buttons on this new pair of wireless earphones for controlling. Besides the IP rating and microSD card slot, this headphones has a similar design that we have been seeing.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
