Sound One X70 Bluetooth earphones with 8 hours battery life officially launched for Rs 2,790

Sound One, the Hong Kong based technology brand has launched a new collar style wireless earphones in India, aka, Sound One X70. Here is everything you need to know about the Sound One X70, the latest pair of wireless earphones from Sound One.

Price and availability

The Sound One X70 comes with a retail MRP of Rs 2,790, as an early bird offer, the earphones will be available in India for Rs 1,790. With 12 months of warranty, the earphones can be brought from major e-commerce platforms in India.

Design and features

The Sound One X70 comes with a neckband-style design with in-ear (user replaceable) ear tips and a hook to offer a secure fit. There is a micro USB port to charge the earphones with a physical microphone, volume controls, and an okay button to receive and end calls.

The earphones are IPX5 certified, which makes them water resistant for a certain extent, and these earphones can be used while jogging and excersing as well.

With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the earphones can be paired with an Android, iOS, or a Windows device with a single click. The headsets do offer a wide range of sound frequency (from 20Hz to 22KHz), and the 100 mAh battery can offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge with up to 100 hours of standby time. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the earphones can be connected up to 2 devices at the same time, and the One X70 can operate in 10 meters range.

For Rs 2,790, the Sound One X70 might sound a bit expensive, however, for Rs 1,790, the Sound One X70 it seems like a great deal. Make sure to check out our full review of the Sound One X70 earphones, before you spend your hard-earned money. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about smartphones and gadgets.