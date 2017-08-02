SoundBot launches SB565 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones in India for Rs.1990

SoundBot, the California-based lifestyle audio and accessories brand, has just launched the SB565 Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Earphones in India for Rs.1990. Available in "Black on Black" color, it can be purchased on Amazon.

"This is ground breaking technology in India, we can have see the brand grow with the demand for personalized devices. The SB565 Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Earphones which is water resistant and gives great listening experience, is one our best in class devices introduced into the market," said Mr. Howard Chang, Director SoundBot, while commenting on the launch.

Talking about the features, the SB565 Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Earphones come with ergonomic tilted ear tips, a water-resistant gel cushion for stable and maximum mobility and HD acoustic sound. As suggested by the name, the earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 4.0, which is compatible with Mac and Windows, without the need of any additional drivers.

The SB565 Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Earphones have high-performance speakers that offer rich, crisp sound while listening to music and making calls. In addition, these earphones feature the latest 'Intuitive Navigation' technology that allows the user to remotely control all activities such as music, hands-free calls and a built-in Mic, volume adjustments, and playback music.

Design-wise, the SB565 Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Earphones sport a sleek and stylish look, making it a perfect accessory for today's generation. These lightweight earphones is claimed to offer 6.6 days' standby time, 6.5 hours of talk time, and has a great working distance of 33 feet or 10 meters.

The hi-tech Earphones are a top of line device for everyday use, for streaming music and hands-free talking.