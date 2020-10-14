Just In
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds Launched In India: Should You Buy?
Soundcore by Anker has come up with its latest Liberty Air 2 Wireless earbuds. The earbuds come as a successor to the Soundcore Liberty Air which launched back in 2019. The key highlight of the new earbuds its Diamond inspired drivers and four microphones for better sound quality.
It has offered in two color options such as Classy White and Black color options. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999. It is available for purchase on Flipkart and leading offline stores along with 18 months of warranty.
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Features
The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 claims to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case. You can enjoy two hours of music on a 10-minute charge. It takes around two hours to charge the full battery and up to 3.5 hours via the wireless charger.
The earbuds feature diamond-coated drivers that offer clear sound and there are four built-in microphones with cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. They have Qualcomm aptX technology and the earbuds are IPX5 certified for water resistance.
Further, the earbuds come with 22 EQ settings which allows you to create customized music via the Soundcore app. Besides, it also supports touch controls that help you to change or pause music, calls. Lastly, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity.
Should You Buy?
The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is a bit expensive. However, it offers four built-in microphones along with cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology, two hours usage on 10 minutes charge. The newly launched earbuds will compete against recently launched 1More Colorbuds which is available in the country at the same price tag. The 1More Colorbuds offer full-range balanced armature drivers and its tuned by the Grammy award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.
However, if you don't want to spend a huge amount or for the first time you are looking for Wireless earbuds then there are other brands like Boult Audio, Redmi, Realme who are offering wireless earbuds at very affordable price.
