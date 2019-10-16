STM Goods Launches The Wireless PowerBank For Rs. 4,799 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

STM Goods, a brand which is known for manufacturing innovative bags, cases, and accessories for consumer electronic devices. Now the company has expanded its portfolio by launching its latest STM Wireless PowerBank in India under its Simply Smarter Essentials series of accessories. Here are the details:

The STM Wireless PowerBank is a wireless as well as a wired solution for charging on the go. The product is compatible with wireless charging on iPhone, Samsung or any other Qi-enabled device. The newly launched power bank also features a standard USB-A port to charge other devices with the help of a cable. One of the key features of the device is the availability of suction cups on the product that provides the capability to attach the smartphone with the power bank.

Ethan Nyholm, Co-founder and CEO, STM Brands, said, "India is a very important market for us, and we've invested the time and effort to ensure that our products adhere to BIS and other Indian safety standard certifications. Apart from features and functionality, we've also thought about safety by using polymer lithium-ion batteries in the PowerBank which are far safer."

The power bank is fuelled by a 10000 mAH battery and also includes a micro USB cable for charging. Besides it also has two USB-A output ports to charge other devices. The device also uses the ChargePlus feature which is capable of reducing the charging time ensuring that the device is good to go.

If you are interested in purchasing the STM Goods Wireless PowerBank, then you can purchase it from select Apple Premium Reseller (APR) stores as well as on Amazon Indi. The company launched the device for Indian consumers with a price tag of Rs. 4,799. Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI transaction.

