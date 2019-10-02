ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review: Refuel Your Phone In Style

    By
    |

    Smartphones have played a crucial role in shaping the modern lifestyle. As more and more smartphones hit the tech market, other tech accessories have also been flooding. Take for instance power banks, they have become quite an accompaniment for many smartphone users.

    Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review

     

    Here's Fingers, a new Chinese accessory company that launched a few power banks in the Indian market. Branded as the 'cutest' power bank, the new Fingers 10,000 mAh battery backup comes in four color variants. The power bank features two Type-A USB ports and one micro USB port. However, there's no Type-C charging port in the power bank that's at Rs. 2,199.

    Fingers Power Bank At A Glance

    Rating: 2.5/5

    Pros

    One year warranty

    Color options

    Cons

    Not much difference between fast- and normal charging

    No Type-C charging option

    Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review

    Specifications

    Model name: FINGERS Happie Face

    Capacity: 10,000mAh

    Battery type: Li-ion, "A" grade battery

    Output: 2 x USB ports

    Input: 1 x Micro USB, 5V - 2.0 A

    Price: Rs. 2,199

    Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review

     

    Fingers Power Bank Design

    The Fingers power bank brands itself as the cutest power bank and we think so too. The Chinese maker has released the power bank in four color variants namely Sunshine Yellow, Cyan Blue, Candy Pink, and Brownie. The square and compact power bank fit the description with individual designs for every color. However, the power bank feels a little heavy, especially when compared with other power banks with similar battery capacity.

    The power bank has a battery indicating button at one side and four red LED indicators above the micro USB input port. When the battery indicator is turned on, the LED indicators blink to indicate battery life. Coming to the charging ports, the Fingers power bank has two USB ports and one micro USB port. At times where Type-C charging is popular, Fingers has stuck to micro USB.

    Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review

    Fingers Power Bank Performance

    The Fingers power bank has 10,000 mAh battery capacity. The power bank takes roughly five hours to charge up using the micro USB port. The power bank has two USB ports, where one is supposed to be faster than the other. However, while reviewing the product, we found there was not much difference.

    The fast-charging port took about two hours to charge an Apple iPhone SE and the normal charging USB port took about two-and-a-half hours for the same device. Also, charging a phone with a 1,750 mAh battery in two hours doesn't really make for a zippy charge.

    We were able to charge the iPhone SE twice, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S and the Huawei P20 Lite, till the power bank drained out. However, the Fingers accessory heats up- both, while charging smartphones and also when it's being charged up, making it uncomfortable to carry in a pocket. Also, the weight of the power bank isn't ideal to carry in your pocket either.

    Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review

    Is It An Ideal Choice?

    Fingers is debuting in a market that already has many such accessories. Priced at Rs. 2,199, the Fingers power bank lacks in few areas, where other players like Stuffcool, Xiaomi, and others can provide Type-C port and faster-charging capabilities for a similar price change. But Fingers is giving users the option to pick from four color variants for their power bank.

    The power bank is available on Amazon now for a discounted price of Rs. 1,499. However, without the color variants to choose from or the discounted price, there are certainly more options to choose from in the current tech market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: accessories reviews power bank
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue