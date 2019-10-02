Fingers 10,000 mAh Power Bank Review: Refuel Your Phone In Style Reviews oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphones have played a crucial role in shaping the modern lifestyle. As more and more smartphones hit the tech market, other tech accessories have also been flooding. Take for instance power banks, they have become quite an accompaniment for many smartphone users.

Here's Fingers, a new Chinese accessory company that launched a few power banks in the Indian market. Branded as the 'cutest' power bank, the new Fingers 10,000 mAh battery backup comes in four color variants. The power bank features two Type-A USB ports and one micro USB port. However, there's no Type-C charging port in the power bank that's at Rs. 2,199.

Fingers Power Bank At A Glance

Rating: 2.5/5

Pros

One year warranty

Color options

Cons

Not much difference between fast- and normal charging

No Type-C charging option

Specifications

Model name: FINGERS Happie Face

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Battery type: Li-ion, "A" grade battery

Output: 2 x USB ports

Input: 1 x Micro USB, 5V - 2.0 A

Price: Rs. 2,199

Fingers Power Bank Design

The Fingers power bank brands itself as the cutest power bank and we think so too. The Chinese maker has released the power bank in four color variants namely Sunshine Yellow, Cyan Blue, Candy Pink, and Brownie. The square and compact power bank fit the description with individual designs for every color. However, the power bank feels a little heavy, especially when compared with other power banks with similar battery capacity.

The power bank has a battery indicating button at one side and four red LED indicators above the micro USB input port. When the battery indicator is turned on, the LED indicators blink to indicate battery life. Coming to the charging ports, the Fingers power bank has two USB ports and one micro USB port. At times where Type-C charging is popular, Fingers has stuck to micro USB.

Fingers Power Bank Performance

The Fingers power bank has 10,000 mAh battery capacity. The power bank takes roughly five hours to charge up using the micro USB port. The power bank has two USB ports, where one is supposed to be faster than the other. However, while reviewing the product, we found there was not much difference.

The fast-charging port took about two hours to charge an Apple iPhone SE and the normal charging USB port took about two-and-a-half hours for the same device. Also, charging a phone with a 1,750 mAh battery in two hours doesn't really make for a zippy charge.

We were able to charge the iPhone SE twice, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S and the Huawei P20 Lite, till the power bank drained out. However, the Fingers accessory heats up- both, while charging smartphones and also when it's being charged up, making it uncomfortable to carry in a pocket. Also, the weight of the power bank isn't ideal to carry in your pocket either.

Is It An Ideal Choice?

Fingers is debuting in a market that already has many such accessories. Priced at Rs. 2,199, the Fingers power bank lacks in few areas, where other players like Stuffcool, Xiaomi, and others can provide Type-C port and faster-charging capabilities for a similar price change. But Fingers is giving users the option to pick from four color variants for their power bank.

The power bank is available on Amazon now for a discounted price of Rs. 1,499. However, without the color variants to choose from or the discounted price, there are certainly more options to choose from in the current tech market.

