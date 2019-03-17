Syska Accessories launches Power Vault 200 Power Bank for Rs. 1299 News oi-Priyanka Dua The Power Bank will be launched on Flipkart on March 16 for Rs. 1299.

Syska Accessories has announced the launch of the Syska Power Vault 200 Power Bank. The Power Bank will be launched on Flipkart on March 16 for Rs. 1299/-.

The Syska Power Vault 200 is a multifunctional power bank that comes in White and Black colors and is equipped with a large Grade A+ 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery.

"We are pleased to partner with Flipkart for the launch and sale of our flagship product, the 'Syska Power Vault 200 Power Bank'. We at Syska conduct in-depth research of the market before launching any new product and also have a well-equipped advanced research & development lab for innovation and quality controls. Every product that comes from Syska Labs is stringently tested for quality and reliability. Also, the power bank market is on a growth trajectory owing to factors such as increasing use of electronic devices and technological advancements," Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said.

It comes with a 6 months warranty against any manufacturing defects.

Rakesh Krishnan, Director of Electronic Accessories at Flipkart, added, "Our aim at Flipkart is to provide our customers with the latest electronics that perfectly suit their needs. Syska's new Power Vault 200 power bank is perfect for tech-savvy shoppers looking for a compact, portable, and fast power banks. We are happy to continue our partnership with Syska, leading electronics brand in the country, and we are looking forward to further serving our customers together."

It has multiple connectors like 2 Standard USBs, One Micro USB for input and one USB type C port for input as well as for output. The product is compatible with a wide range of devices including Laptops, Digital Cameras, Gaming Consoles, iPods, Mp3/Mp4 players, Tablets, PDAs, Bluetooth Speakers, Headphones, Android or iPhones.