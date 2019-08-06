Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Launched – Price In India, Colors, Availability And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has launched a new 20000mAh power bank in India. The new Mi power bank 2i comes with high-density lithium polymer batteries and supports dual USB ports. There is two-way quick charging support as well. The listing on the company's official website claims that it arrives with 18W fast charging support.

The new 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 1,499. On the other hand, the company has also listed a 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i on its official website for Rs. 899. The listing of the former on Mi.com shows that only a single Black color option is available in the country while the latter is listed in Black, Red and Blue color options.

Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

As per the company, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge the Redmi Note 7 Pro three times and the Redmi K20 Pro fully. It also supports iOS devices and is touted to charge the iPhone 8 over seven times. It comes with two USB slots and adjusts power output intelligently to match the requirements of the device plugged for charging.

There is support for 18W fast charging, which is universally compatible. The Xiaomi power bank is made of PC + ABC material to provide a comfortable grip and features a sandstone finish adding a stylish touch to the power bank, which is of cylindrical shape.

Interesting Features Of New Mi Power Bank 2i

Xiaomi's new Mi Power Bank 2i comes with a 2-hour low power charging mode, which can be activated by pressing the power button twice. This mode is meant to charge fitness bands and Bluetooth headsets. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has a nine-layer circuit chip protection for short circuit protection, temperature resistance, input overvoltage protection, reset mechanism, incorrect insertion protection, output overvoltage protection, overdischarge protection, etc.

There is an LED indicator on the power bank to indicate the remaining battery life and a micro USB port for charging. The charging time of the new Mi power bank is 6.7 hours via the fast charger.

Our Opinion On New Mi Power Bank

Given that the new Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 1,499, we can expect it to be a bestseller in the Indian market. It has impressive features for this pricing to make it a good buy.

