Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Launched In India – Price Starts From Rs. 21,999

After two months of wait, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been launched in India. These smartphones come with an impressive design and attractive specifications. The Redmi K20 Pro is a flagship smartphone featuring a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Game Turbo 2.0.

The Redmi smartphones feature eight layers of graphite 3D sheet for improved heat dissipation. The smartphones feature an advanced in-display fingerprint sensor touted to have 15% more finger area to capture fingerprint signals better.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature Aura Prime 3D curved back design and has been launched in blue and red flame pattern and a black kevlar gradient texture. The devices feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and rear.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Price In India

The Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 27,999. The high-end variant comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 30,999. The Redmi K20 comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively.

The Redmi K20 series will go on sale from July 22 via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. There will be hard case bundled in the box. The Alpha sale will be hosted on July 18.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro bestows a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is integrated with the latest 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor and supports eye protection mode and full DC dimming. Under its hood, the Pro variant gets the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space with no provision for expansion.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10, the smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. There are features such as enhanced gaming experience and Game Turbo 2.0.

For imaging, the Redmi K20 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera of 20MP and f/2.0 aperture at the front. At the rear, there is a triple-camera module with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 13MP superwide lens with 124.8-degree and f/2.4 aperture and a third 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture.

The other imaging aspects include dual-LED flash, AI scene recognition, handheld super night scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K20 specifications

Redmi K20 borrows many specifications from the Redmi K20 Pro including the camera, battery and display. Under its hood, this smartphone uses a Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. The 4000mAh battery battery supports 18W rapid charging.

What We Think

As these Redmi K20 series smartphones are priced under Rs. 30,000, we can expect them to sell like hotcakes in India. We are sure that these devices will smash the previous records created by the company.

