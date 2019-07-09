ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale: How To Pre-Order For Rs. 855 On Mi.com

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India has come up with a new sale plan called Alpha Sale, where, enthusiasts can pre-order the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 for a nominal amount (refundable if not purchased after the launch). This pilot program is made for the hardcore Xiaomi fans, who want to buy the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone as early as possible.

    Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale: How To Pre-Order For Rs. 855

     

    What Is Alpha Sale?

    Xiaomi India has created a new platform called the "Alpha Sale", where, users can pre-order the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro for Just Rs. 855 (Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC). The Alpha Sale is scheduled for July 12th @ 12:00 PM on MI.com.

    How To Buy Redmi K20 Or Redmi K20 Pro On Alpha Sale

    • Go To Mi.com and select Alpha sale
    • Pay Rs. 855 via one of the payment methods
    • Come back on July 17th and select the Redmi K20 or the Redme K20 Pro (the model that you are interested in)
    • Pay the difference amount
    • Checkout

    Pre-order the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro here

    Why Alpha Sale

    Xiaomi India is known for starting the concent of flash sale, where, a smartphone will go on sale at a specific time frame, and users have to buy the device before the stock clears up. There is no specific parameter to measure the stock, and at least for the first two to four sale, the Redmi smartphones have disappeared within seconds.

    With the Alpha Sale, users can purchase the upcoming Redmi K20 and the Redme K20 Pro without any issue. The only problem that we have about the Alpha sale is that one has to pre-order the device without knowing the actual price of the smartphone.

    What Do We Think About The Alpha Sale

    Alpha Sale looks like a new strategy to satisfy core Xiaomi/Redmi fans by offering an early opportunity to buy smartphones. As of now, there is no information on whether the Alpha Sale units will be limited or unlimited. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi India's Alpha Sale.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue