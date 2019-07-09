Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale: How To Pre-Order For Rs. 855 On Mi.com News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has come up with a new sale plan called Alpha Sale, where, enthusiasts can pre-order the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 for a nominal amount (refundable if not purchased after the launch). This pilot program is made for the hardcore Xiaomi fans, who want to buy the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone as early as possible.

What Is Alpha Sale?

Xiaomi India has created a new platform called the "Alpha Sale", where, users can pre-order the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro for Just Rs. 855 (Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC). The Alpha Sale is scheduled for July 12th @ 12:00 PM on MI.com.

How To Buy Redmi K20 Or Redmi K20 Pro On Alpha Sale

Go To Mi.com and select Alpha sale

Pay Rs. 855 via one of the payment methods

Come back on July 17th and select the Redmi K20 or the Redme K20 Pro (the model that you are interested in)

Pay the difference amount

Checkout

Pre-order the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro here

Why Alpha Sale

Xiaomi India is known for starting the concent of flash sale, where, a smartphone will go on sale at a specific time frame, and users have to buy the device before the stock clears up. There is no specific parameter to measure the stock, and at least for the first two to four sale, the Redmi smartphones have disappeared within seconds.

With the Alpha Sale, users can purchase the upcoming Redmi K20 and the Redme K20 Pro without any issue. The only problem that we have about the Alpha sale is that one has to pre-order the device without knowing the actual price of the smartphone.

What Do We Think About The Alpha Sale

Alpha Sale looks like a new strategy to satisfy core Xiaomi/Redmi fans by offering an early opportunity to buy smartphones. As of now, there is no information on whether the Alpha Sale units will be limited or unlimited. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi India's Alpha Sale.

Best Mobiles in India