Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale In India: An Early Opportunity To Get The Redmi K20?

We are just a few days away from the launch of the most expected smartphones in Q2 2019, yes, I am talking about the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 Pro, the most advanced Redmi smartphones till date. Just like most of the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart.

Now, a new leak suggests that the company will have an early sale for those, who want to experience the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro prior to launch. The leak suggests that the company will have an exclusive sale for the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro on July 12.

What Is Alpha Sale?

As of now, Xiaomi India has not specified anything about the alpha sale for the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. It speculated that the enthusiasts will be able to order the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro prior to the launch, and the device will be delivered to the users soon after the launch event, and this is something that we have speculated.

This is the probable announcement for tomorrow.

Alpha Sale.

What Makes Redmi K20 Series Special

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro does not bring something new to the table that none of the smartphones have. Instead, the company is going to offer the best smartphones innovations in a single package. The Redmi K20 is most likely to be the most affordable smartphone in India with the pop-up selfie camera, AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple primary camera setup with a telephoto and ultra wide-angle lens, and more.

The one major difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the chipset that powers these smartphones. The Redmi K20 Pro features the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas, the Redmi K20 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, the Redmi K20 is one of the first smartphones to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is based on 8nm fabrication.

What Do We Think About The Redmi K20 Series

The Redmi K20 Pro will compete against the likes of the HONOR 20 and the OnePlus 7, whereas, the Redmi K20 will is likely to lead the sub Rs. 20,000 smartphone space and these smartphones are expected to sell like hotcakes. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro.

