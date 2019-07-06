Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro To Be Exclusive To Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the latest flagship smartphones - Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India in the next few days. As soon as the confirmation regarding the same emerged from the company, the availability details of these phones have emerged online.

Just yesterday, there was official confirmation from Xiaomi that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 will be launched in India on July 17. Soon after the confirmation, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart has teased the availability of these phones hinting that these could be exclusive to the site apart from Mi.com.

Flipkart Teases Redmi K20 Series

The Flipkart mobile app is running a teaser showing that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be exclusive to the online retailer. The page also shows the 'Notify Me' button letting users to be notified about the updates of these devices. However, there is no teaser on the website of Flipkart at the time of writing this content.

For now, there is no confirmation regarding the pricing and sale date of these Redmi smartphones in India. The Flipkart teaser page shows the key highlights of these smartphones and details what we can expect from the same.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro - Expected Price

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in many storage configurations. From the Chinese pricing of these smartphones, we can expect the Redmi K20 to be priced starting from Rs. 20,000 and the Redmi K20 Pro to be priced from Rs. 25,000 in the country. Like the other launches in the smartphone arena, we can expect these smartphones to be available with attractive launch offers from telecom and bank partners.

What We Think About Redmi K20, K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be positioned in the affordable flagship market segment and compete against the likes of devices from Asus and OnePlus. Given the aggressive pricing strategy of Xiaomi, we can clearly say that these new flagship phones will be priced relatively lesser than rivals making them sell like hotcakes in the country.

Confirming the same, the company's India Head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the same soon after the unveiling of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. In the teaser, these phones were claimed to be Flagship Killer 2.0.

